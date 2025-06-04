Yankees demote pitcher for the 2nd time back to Triple-A

There’s a quiet kind of heartbreak in watching a veteran fall from grace—not with a crash, but a slow, reluctant fade. Carlos Carrasco, once a stalwart of Major League rotations and a symbol of resilience, finds himself back in Triple-A, again.

It’s not a dramatic exit, but rather the emotional equivalent of watching a candle flicker in the wind, refusing to go out completely.

During spring training and the earliest days of the 2025 season, Carrasco looked like he had something left. There were moments—brief flashes of command and poise—that hinted he could offer the New York Yankees reliable innings as a depth arm.

But like spring itself, that hope was short-lived.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Early season struggles ended the comeback narrative

Carrasco opened the year with the Yankees, but his results didn’t match the effort. Over multiple appearances, he logged a 5.91 ERA—a mark that spelled the end of his stint in pinstripes by early May.

Designated for assignment, he chose to remain within the organization, joining the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to stay ready.

Then came a surprise twist: the Yankees selected his contract again on June 1st. It felt like another shot, one more chance to carve out a role.

But it didn’t last. Just a few hours after having his contract selected, Carrasco was designated for assignment a second time.

He cleared waivers and is now returning to Scranton.

The team confirmed his return to Triple-A with a short post on X: “Earlier today, the Yankees outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco off the Major League roster and onto the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Earlier today, the Yankees outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco off the Major League roster and onto the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 4, 2025

Triple-A stats reflect a fading fastball

The numbers from Scranton aren’t forgiving. Carrasco has pitched just 6.1 innings in Triple-A and owns a troubling 9.95 ERA.

He has struck out seven batters in that span, but the lack of control and consistency stands out more than any whiffs.

It’s a far cry from the pitcher who once struck fear into lineups with his wicked slider and veteran savvy. And yet, the Yankees aren’t done with him—not quite.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Now a mentor more than a pitcher, and that still matters

Though the 38-year-old is no longer considered a true Major League asset, his presence in Triple-A has value beyond the box score.

Carrasco, after all, is no ordinary journeyman. He’s a former frontline starter who battled leukemia and returned stronger. He knows adversity like few others in the game.

That experience makes him an ideal mentor for young Yankees pitchers in Scranton. His routines, mindset, and ability to handle the emotional side of baseball could help shape the next wave of arms trying to reach the Bronx.

In baseball terms, he’s become a living textbook—a guide who can pass along the lessons that stats don’t show.

For now, he’s still here—and that’s enough

There’s something noble about sticking around even when your time at the top is gone. Carrasco continues to accept his role in Triple-A, and as long as he does, the Yankees will gladly keep him.

Not quite for what he might still do on the mound (although he is still a depth piece and that matters), but for the wisdom he brings to those who still have their futures ahead.

Like a seasoned professor in a room full of eager students, Carrasco may no longer be writing new chapters—but he’s helping others begin theirs.

Popular reading:

Yankees get exciting Jasson Dominguez injury update — return could be just days away