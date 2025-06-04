Yankees get exciting Jasson Dominguez injury update — return could be just days away

The Bronx exhaled as one when word came down: Jasson Dominguez will likely avoid a stint on the injured list.

The young New York Yankees outfielder jammed his left thumb during a stolen base attempt on Sunday, immediately drawing concern from fans and team officials.

Though he left that game and missed Tuesday’s series opener against Cleveland, Dominguez has reportedly made strong progress and could return in a matter of days.

Jasson Domínguez (left thumb contusion) is doing well, according to Aaron Boone, who said the injury could be “just a couple of days thing. … It seems like it’s gotten better every day.” — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 3, 2025

Aaron Boone described the injury as “just a couple of days thing,” and noted it has been improving daily. That’s a relief for a Yankees club with postseason aspirations and a lineup that increasingly leans on Dominguez’s maturing offensive presence.

Dominguez’s production is real — and only getting better

This season, Dominguez has been quietly excellent, slashing .247/.346/.420 with six home runs and eight stolen bases. Those numbers might not jump off the page yet, but his 119 wRC+ signals he’s producing well above league average.

Like an orchestra conductor learning to master every instrument, Dominguez seems to be developing an all-around game. His plate discipline has improved markedly, with his walk rate climbing and his chase rate falling.

At just 21 years old, he’s already showing flashes of the five-tool potential scouts dreamed of when he was a teenaged phenom.

And those who’ve shared the field with him believe the best is still ahead.

A work in progress defensively, but a spark plug with the bat

While his defense in left field still shows occasional growing pains, his bat more than makes up for any learning curve.

Dominguez brings speed, power, and a knack for getting on base — exactly the type of offensive toolkit the Yankees need right now.

His stolen base that led to the thumb injury was emblematic of how he plays the game: all-in, full-throttle, unafraid of the moment.

Though that moment briefly knocked him out of action, it also underscored the value he adds to New York’s lineup. He’s an energy source, a spark plug, and increasingly, a dependable offensive threat.

Timely return would give the Yankees a critical boost

With the Yankees looking to maintain momentum, Dominguez’s return can’t come soon enough. He was starting to get more playing time when he got hurt, and could resume his newfound semi-regular role.

Boone’s optimism, coupled with Dominguez’s daily progress, suggests he may rejoin the lineup before the end of the Guardians series.

Even a brief absence is better than a multi-week stint on the shelf, especially for a young player whose rhythm at the plate has been steadily improving.

Dominguez continues to rise as New York’s future centerpiece

Though still technically a rookie, Dominguez plays with a poise beyond his years. His swing has gotten shorter and more direct, his approach more disciplined.

Each at-bat feels like another layer of confidence being added to his growing game.

He’s not just part of the Yankees’ future — he may already be central to their present. He may not be a household name just yet, but in the Bronx, the buzz is building.

