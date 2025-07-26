Yankees demote 2 players to Triple-A with reinforcements on the way

The New York Yankees were embarrassed in a 12–5 blowout on Friday night, and the aftermath brought some immediate roster consequences.

In response, the team optioned infielder Jorbit Vivas and struggling reliever Scott Effross back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

These moves weren’t just about poor performance — they were about clearing the deck for more impactful reinforcements before the deadline.

Jorbit Vivas couldn’t carve out a meaningful role

Jorbit Vivas, just 24, had been platooning with Oswald Peraza against right-handed pitching over the past month.

Despite occasional flashes, Vivas struggled at the plate, slashing just .161/.266/.250 with one home run in 29 games.

With the Yankees acquiring veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon from Colorado, Vivas no longer had a real path to at-bats.

His contact-oriented approach lacked power and didn’t give the lineup much upside, especially in high-leverage moments.

For now, Vivas will return to Scranton to reset, though his time in the Bronx may not be over for good.

Scott Effross fails to regain form after surgery

Reliever Scott Effross was once a trusted bullpen arm, but Tommy John surgery derailed what had been a promising career.

The 31-year-old posted an ugly 8.44 ERA across 10.2 innings this season, including a meltdown on Friday night.

He gave up four earned runs and four hits in just one inning, watching his fastball get shelled at just 89.2 mph.

Effross still generated chase swings and ground balls, but the contact was loud and the command often fell apart.

It’s become increasingly clear that he hasn’t regained the edge that once made him a late-inning weapon in Chicago.

The Yankees are clearing space for something bigger

While demoting Vivas and Effross solves two problems, these moves feel more like a prelude to something more substantial.

The Yankees know they can’t limp into August with a fragile bullpen and limited infield production, not with October in sight.

General manager Brian Cashman is expected to be aggressive ahead of the deadline, especially in pursuit of bullpen upgrades.

Whether it’s a rental arm or a controllable reliever, the Yankees are hunting for stability and upside behind their starters.

Cashman has already added McMahon to stabilize third base, but more dominoes are almost certain to fall in the coming days.

The cracks are showing, and the clock is ticking

Friday’s loss wasn’t just a bad game — it was a red flag that this roster, as built, won’t hold together.

The bullpen is running on fumes, the lineup lacks depth, and the pressure is building like steam under a kettle.

With a few timely trades, the Yankees could patch the holes and sprint into the postseason with renewed energy.

But standing still would be the worst move of all — and these early demotions make it clear they know that too.