Yankees 5, Phillies 12: Good news and bad news as bullpen keeps finding ways to throw games away

The New York Yankees made a smart move acquiring Ryan McMahon, but their bullpen is actively sinking any shot at contention.

It doesn’t matter how many lineup upgrades they make—if the bullpen keeps collapsing, the season might slip right through their fingers.

Friday night was a brutal reminder, as the Yankees were crushed 12-5 by the Philadelphia Phillies in a game that was far closer than it looked.

The Yankees’ bullpen gave up an astonishing 10 earned runs, unraveling what had been a competitive game through six innings.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another Bullpen Breakdown Costing Wins and Morale

Will Warren gave the Yankees a fighting chance, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings against one of baseball’s best offenses.

But once he exited, the parade of ineffective relievers turned a close game into a catastrophe in the blink of an eye.

Tim Hill and Luke Weaver each gave up two runs in less than an inning, and Ian Hamilton was tagged again for a pair of his own.

Scott Effross sealed the disaster with a four-run eighth inning, completely erasing any hope of a late comeback.

ERA Rankings Falling—and So Is Confidence

The Yankees entered the night with the 20th-best bullpen ERA in baseball—a far cry from their usual standing among the elite.

That number is guaranteed to get uglier after Friday’s implosion, and more importantly, the group has lost the trust of its own clubhouse.

Game after game, relievers are turning late-inning leads into losses and putting far too much pressure on the rotation and the offense.

The Yankees desperately need to acquire reliable relief arms before the trade deadline, or they risk wasting their offensive firepower.

Defensive Lapses Add Fuel to the Fire

Poor defense added insult to injury on Friday, with two throwing errors, including one by Paul Goldschmidt that helped trigger a Phillies rally.

After this throwing error from Paul Goldschmidt ties the game, J.T. Realmuto followed up with a three-run homer pic.twitter.com/Sg3QFq6yII — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 26, 2025

In a pivotal seventh inning, the Yankees were clinging to a 3-2 lead until the error opened the floodgates for four Phillies runs.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver’s failure to cover first base on that same play added to the frustration, highlighting the team’s lack of execution.

While Ryan McMahon should stabilize the hot corner defensively, the entire infield must sharpen up to avoid more collapses like this.

Will Warren Shows Grit and Flashes Potential

Will Warren’s performance didn’t earn a win, but it showed why teams are interested in him ahead of the trade deadline.

He struck out seven Phillies in 5.2 innings, working around five hits and three walks while limiting damage like a seasoned veteran.

The Yankees now face a tough decision: hang onto Warren as a depth starter or use him as a chip to acquire bullpen help.

Even if he was occasionally wild, his swing-and-miss stuff proved he’s capable of holding his own at the highest level.

Yankees Hit Homers but Still Come Up Empty

The offense did its part—sort of. The Yankees actually outhomered the Phillies 4-3 but failed to do damage outside of the long ball.

All four homers—by Anthony Volpe, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, and Giancarlo Stanton—were solo shots, highlighting a lack of baserunners.

Shockingly, the Yankees didn’t draw a single walk all night, giving themselves little chance to mount extended rallies or break through.

Power is great, but a lack of patience at the plate continues to undercut big offensive innings when they matter most.

Schwarber and Realmuto Deliver Knockout Blows

On the other side, the Phillies made their opportunities count. Kyle Schwarber blasted two crucial home runs to keep pressure on.

J.T. Realmuto’s three-run shot during the pivotal seventh inning proved to be the knockout blow, turning a tie into a blowout.

The Yankees have the talent to hang with elite teams like Philadelphia, but they’re losing because of the little things—execution, control, and poise.

And until those things are cleaned up, not even Ryan McMahon’s steady glove or Warren’s flashes of brilliance can change the outcome.

