Yankees trade for Rockies elite defensive third still owed substantial money

The New York Yankees made a bold move on Friday, acquiring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon to bolster their infield depth.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the deal includes two prospects going to Colorado, possibly with salary offset involved.

McMahon isn’t a blockbuster name, but he brings traits the Yankees have prioritized — exit velocity, defensive prowess, and team control.

Big money for a bat with big questions

McMahon is under contract through 2027 and owed $12 million this year, followed by $16 million annually the next two seasons.

That’s no small investment for a player slashing just .217/.314/.403 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs through July.

His 31.7% strikeout rate stands out for the wrong reasons, especially on a team already prone to swing-and-miss issues.

However, the Yankees are banking on his 98th percentile average exit velocity and 87th percentile hard-hit rate to hold up.

Essentially, they’re gambling that a change of scenery and a more supportive lineup will bring his bat to life.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankee Stadium factor doesn’t guarantee results

Although McMahon bats left-handed, only 13 of his 16 home runs this year would’ve left Yankee Stadium.

That stat tempers excitement, given that power-friendly right field was likely a selling point in the trade calculus.

He profiles more as a three-true-outcome bat than a reliable contact hitter, which could be frustrating at times.

But he also provides a rare combination of pop and defense, something few other infielders on the market offered.

Defensively, McMahon is a clear upgrade at third base

There’s no question McMahon brings high-level defense to the Yankees, especially with Oswald Peraza struggling.

He has consistently graded as one of the better defenders at the hot corner and adds reliability to the infield.

His glove alone could save runs down the stretch, giving pitchers more confidence to pitch aggressively in tight spots.

In a playoff race where every detail matters, that defensive presence could make more of a difference than fans realize.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Yankees still have work to do — especially on the mound

This trade feels more like a piece of the puzzle than a finished product, especially with pitching still a concern.

The Yankees need another arm for the rotation and at least one high-leverage reliever to stabilize the bullpen.

McMahon’s addition might bring structure to the infield, but it doesn’t fix the team’s inconsistencies on the mound.

That said, the front office clearly isn’t done — and this move signals they’re willing to spend for controlled talent.

If McMahon can tighten his approach and elevate his contact, he could become more than just a defensive-first contributor.

For now, he’s an intriguing addition — one that raises eyebrows, opens doors, and sets the stage for more to come.