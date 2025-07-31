Yankees demote 2 bullpen arms after slew of deadline deals

The New York Yankees went into Thursday’s trade deadline knowing their bullpen needed immediate attention after months of inconsistent performance.

By the afternoon, general manager Brian Cashman made his move, acquiring David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval to fortify the relief corps.

These additions instantly transform the Yankees’ late-inning options, giving them multiple high-leverage arms capable of handling postseason pressure.

Bednar, in particular, represents a reliable closer-caliber arm with team control, while Doval brings electric strikeout stuff to high-stress situations.

Bird, despite a higher ERA, has underlying metrics that suggest he could be a sneaky impact piece with proper usage and coaching.

Tough decisions send Hamilton and De Los Santos down

To make room for the new acquisitions, the Yankees optioned right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A.

Hamilton’s struggles made the decision inevitable, as he posted a 4.28 ERA over 40 innings with rising walk and home run totals.

He flashed potential early but never recaptured the dominance he displayed in 2023, when he logged a sparkling 2.64 ERA over 58 innings.

De Los Santos was the more surprising move, as he delivered a 1.78 ERA in 25.1 innings with solid ground ball production.

The decision likely reflects roster maneuvering rather than performance, as the Yankees needed space for their new deadline acquisitions.

Both pitchers could return later in the season as injuries and workload management inevitably test the bullpen’s depth.

New bullpen mix could change Yankees’ late-inning formula

With Bednar, Doval, and Bird joining the fold, the Yankees can now mix and match their late-inning strategy more aggressively.

Bednar has the makeup to close games, while Doval’s overpowering velocity and wipeout slider make him a dangerous setup weapon.

Bird adds versatility as a multi-inning option with ground ball tendencies, giving pitching coach Matt Blake more flexibility during tough stretches.

For a team that has watched winnable games slip away due to bullpen implosions, these additions feel like a necessary course correction.

The Yankees’ season, already stressed by Aaron Judge’s injury absence, may hinge on whether this revamped bullpen can hold tight leads.

A high-stakes stretch awaits after bold bullpen shakeup

New York’s bullpen makeover feels like a statement of intent as they prepare for a grueling playoff race in the AL East.

The Yankees sit in a precarious position, and any late-inning lapse could derail their postseason hopes in a crowded Wild Card field.

These moves won’t guarantee success, but they provide the tools to avoid the gut-punch losses that haunted the first half.

For Hamilton and De Los Santos, this demotion could serve as a reset, offering time to refine their mechanics before a likely return.

For the Yankees, the hope is simple: the new arms stabilize the ninth inning and turn close games into critical victories.