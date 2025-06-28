Yankees’ declining veteran declares himself ready for rotation return

For the New York Yankees, this Sunday could be more than just another regular-season game—it might be Marcus Stroman’s final shot.

The 2025 campaign has been a bruising one for Stroman, both physically and emotionally, ever since spring training started.

He came into spring training loud and defiant, making it crystal clear he wouldn’t entertain a bullpen role under any circumstances.

That public declaration set the tone, but what followed made things even murkier—a brutal 11.57 ERA over his first handful of starts.

The numbers weren’t just ugly—they were alarming. Stroman looked lost, struggling with command and unable to miss bats consistently.

Then came the knee injury that sidelined him for months, a setback that cast serious doubt on his season and even his Yankees future.

Instead of returning with fire, his rehab assignment only added to the concern, as he was tagged for eight earned runs in 10.1 innings.

His most recent rehab start was especially painful: 10 hits and five runs allowed in just 3.2 innings against minor-league hitters.

Still, the Yankees have been backed into a corner. With Luis Gil not yet ready and Ryan Yarbrough on the injured list, their options are limited.

Manager Aaron Boone has already confirmed Stroman will start Sunday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics in the Bronx.

A Delicate Balancing Act for Boone and the Yankees

Boone’s decision isn’t driven by optimism—it’s driven by necessity. The Yankees need innings, and Stroman has no restrictions left.

Boone made it clear he’ll be watching two key things closely: Stroman’s command to both sides of the plate and how sharp his seven-pitch arsenal looks.

“He’s mostly built up and he feels ready to go,” Boone said. “Hopefully, he represents that when we go out there tomorrow.”

This isn’t just about Stroman surviving a start. It’s about whether he can contribute meaningfully to a team with October hopes.

If he falters again, this might be the last straw. A rotation spot in New York doesn’t come with unlimited chances—especially now.

Stroman Says He’s Physically Ready—But Is That Enough?

Despite the brutal rehab line, Stroman has remained upbeat and confident, repeating that his body is finally back to where it should be.

“I feel great,” he told MLB.com. “Excited to get back out there. It’s been a process.”

Stroman added that he’s someone who thrives off adrenaline, implying that the stakes and intensity of real games may unlock his best.

There’s truth in that. Some pitchers do look ordinary in tune-ups but flip the switch under the bright lights—Stroman believes he’s one of them.

But adrenaline only takes you so far if command, velocity, and pitch sharpness aren’t where they need to be.

The Rotation Needs Help—And Stroman Needs Redemption

The Yankees are in a strange place rotation-wise. With Gil recovering and Yarbrough shelved, innings eaters are in high demand.

It’s a perfect storm for Stroman to reassert himself—or watch his role fade away entirely as reinforcements eventually return.

One strong outing could buy him more leash. One disaster could push him to the bullpen—or worse, off the Yankees’ plans altogether.

If baseball careers are books, Stroman’s 2025 chapter has read like a plot twist gone wrong. Now comes the pivotal rewrite.

For Stroman, Sunday isn’t just a start. It’s a crossroads. And for the Yankees, it’s a gamble they hope doesn’t burn them again.

The Pressure Is On—and That’s Exactly How Stroman Likes It

There’s always been a chip on Stroman’s shoulder, and he’s never shied away from high-pressure moments or high-stakes narratives.

He’s wired for the big stage. The question is whether his body and stuff can catch up to that fire.

It’s fitting that this start comes at Yankee Stadium, in front of fans eager to see if Stroman still has anything left to give.

Think of it like a final audition in front of a live crowd—no safety net, no do-over, just pure results.

The Yankees desperately need a spark. Stroman desperately needs redemption. Something has to give when he takes the mound Sunday.

