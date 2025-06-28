Yankees reveal plan for rehabbing pitching star

The New York Yankees have been slowly reassembling their starting rotation, but one piece still hasn’t returned—Luis Gil.

His absence has left a noticeable void, and while Clarke Schmidt already made a triumphant return and Marcus Stroman has made strides, Gil remains the wild card.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year was supposed to build on a breakout 2024, but a spring training lat strain changed everything.

It wasn’t a clean recovery either—setbacks followed, and Gil had to watch from the sidelines as the season unfolded without him.

For a team with championship aspirations, not having Gil on the mound has felt like owning a Ferrari but keeping it in the garage.

Gil Finally Turns a Corner in His Rehab

There’s finally good news: Luis Gil has begun facing hitters again (about a week ago), an essential checkpoint in any pitcher’s rehab process.

According to Yankees insider Gary Phillips, Gil threw live batting practice Thursday in Somerset and came out of it well.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Gil will throw a bullpen session this weekend, followed by another live outing next week.

The upcoming live session should feature around 35 pitches over two innings, a controlled simulation of a game environment.

From there, the Yankees will assess if Gil is ready to begin a formal rehab assignment in the minors.

Luis Gil threw live in Somerset on Thursday. He’ll throw a side this weekend and then another live next week when the #Yankees are on the road, per Aaron Boone. That live should be about 2 innings and 35 pitches.



From there, the Yanks will decide if a rehab assignment is next. — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 27, 2025

Why the Yankees Are Playing It Safe

The Yankees are handling Gil with extreme care—not because they’re hesitant, but because they understand what he could mean in October.

When healthy last season, Luis Gil struck out 171 batters with a 3.50 ERA, flashing dominance that few pitchers on the staff can replicate.

His fastball sits in the upper-90s, and his slider and changeup can leave hitters frozen; it’s electric stuff they desperately miss right now even if most of their starters have been solid.

They’re hoping the next outing confirms he’s ready for competitive innings—because once he’s stretching to 70–80 pitches, he’s close.

A mid-to-late July return seems increasingly realistic, likely falling just after the All-Star break if his progression continues smoothly.

What Gil’s Return Could Mean for the Yankees

Adding Gil back into the mix could be like acquiring a front-line starter at the deadline—except they don’t have to give up prospects.

The Yankees’ rotation has been good but inconsistent sometimes, and Gil’s ceiling offers a potential game-changer down the stretch.

In the AL East race, every edge matters—and Gil’s return might tip the scales as teams battle for playoff seeding.

It also gives the Yankees flexibility; if Gil looks like his old self, it eases pressure on the bullpen and provides rest options.

Think of it like finding a $100 bill in your winter coat—you knew it was there once, but forgot how much you needed it.

The Final Hurdles Ahead

Of course, there’s still ground to cover. Gil needs multiple minor league starts to stretch out his pitch count and endurance.

The Yankees aren’t going to rush him, even with their eyes set firmly on October. They know a healthy Gil is worth the wait.

Even if his first start back comes in early August, there would still be time for him to ramp up for high-leverage innings.

Fans should keep a close eye on next week’s live session—if Gil handles 35 pitches cleanly, it’ll signal the final phase has begun.

At this point, every pitch brings him closer to contributing when the Yankees will need him most—during the season’s defining stretch.

