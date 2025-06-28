Yankees veteran slugger still trying to regain his power stroke

The New York Yankees are starving for offense, and desperation has forced their hand—enter Giancarlo Stanton, ready or not.

When your team scrapes together just four hits but still wins, as the Yankees did Friday against Oakland, there’s concern. That 3-0 victory masked the glaring issue: a lineup missing its bite, relying entirely on brilliant pitching.

Yankees Push Stanton Back Early

Giancarlo Stanton was never supposed to be back this quickly. His minor league rehab stint barely lasted three games, abruptly cut short.

The Yankees didn’t have the luxury of patience. With scoring struggles mounting and injuries piling up, Stanton’s bat became a necessary gamble.

The hope was simple: even at less than 100 percent, Stanton’s power might tilt a few close games. But baseball rarely follows scripts.

Stanton’s Injuries Still Linger

Stanton’s injury history is long, but this spring’s torn tendons in both elbows are particularly troubling—and still unresolved.

He’s playing through pain, managing the condition as best as he can. Surgery looms in the background like a storm cloud.

Describing him as having “overcome” the issue would be generous. More accurately, he’s learning to navigate the discomfort day by day.

The Power Hasn’t Returned Yet

Since returning, Stanton is batting .267 with a .353 on-base percentage across nine games—solid, but lacking punch.

One extra-base hit—a lone double—and a .300 slugging percentage underline the core problem: the power simply isn’t there yet.

Stanton has a .300 SLG with 1 extra base hit since his return. That’s a problem when the team needs run production. Post IL Stanton has always been a major thorn for the Yankees (1-1.5 months of bad production). Hate to be realistic about expectations from a player that is… https://t.co/qhFSL7Ubpv — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) June 28, 2025

Stanton, the 2024 postseason slugger who launched seven homers and posted a 183 wRC+, looks like a different version of himself.

Stanton Needed More Rehab Time

If things had gone according to plan, Stanton would’ve gotten more reps in the minors to find his rhythm and timing.

Instead, he’s playing big-league games while still effectively rehabbing. It’s like sending a boxer into a title fight mid-recovery.

A few more weeks of low-stakes plate appearances could’ve helped restore the torque in his swing—but the Yankees couldn’t wait.

How Much Can He Realistically Provide?

At this point, the Yankees would gladly take 80 percent of postseason Stanton. That version is still a game-changer.

The question becomes: how much pain can he manage, and how quickly can his swing mechanics snap back into place?

A slugger’s power doesn’t come from brute strength alone—it’s rhythm, balance, and confidence, none of which return overnight.

A Risk Worth Taking?

From a team perspective, the move to activate Stanton early was risky—but understandable. There’s no replacing his upside.

Even if he’s not clearing fences yet, opposing pitchers still respect the name. His presence alone stretches the lineup.

Much like a chess game, sometimes the threat is as valuable as the piece itself—even if it’s only half-mobile.

The Road Ahead Is Uncertain

Stanton’s path back to peak form will depend heavily on pain tolerance, consistency, and whether opposing pitchers challenge him.

If he can catch a few fastballs out front and start driving the ball again, the narrative shifts fast. But nothing is guaranteed.

What is clear: the Yankees are betting on Giancarlo Stanton’s resilience, and he’s battling to make that bet worthwhile.

