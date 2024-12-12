Yankees battling with 3 teams to trade for Astros star outfielder

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

What better way for the Yankees to replace Juan Soto than to acquire another star outfielder with incredible offensive upside? Losing Soto to the Mets stings, especially after his historic 2024 campaign, where he posted a career-high 180 wRC+ and 8.1 WAR.

However, the Yankees recognize that Soto’s 2024 season may have been an outlier, and his $805 million, 16-year deal with the Mets represents a long-term gamble. Now, the Yankees are already setting their sights on viable alternatives.

Yankees Eye Kyle Tucker in Trade Talks

The most exciting rumor is the Yankees’ ongoing discussions with the Houston Astros about acquiring Kyle Tucker. The 27-year-old outfielder, who is one year away from free agency, offers the perfect combination of elite offense and Gold Glove defense. In just 78 games last season, Tucker slashed .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+, matching Soto’s offensive production. He also contributed 4.2 WAR despite missing significant time due to a shin injury.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros, however, aren’t letting Tucker go cheaply. Reports indicate that the Yankees would need to part with American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil as the centerpiece of the deal. While Gil boasts significant upside as a controllable starting pitcher, Houston is demanding more, potentially including top prospects, to seal the deal.

Competition for Tucker Heats Up

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are not the only team vying for Tucker’s services. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs are all in the mix. The Cubs, in particular, have MLB-ready assets and a deeper farm system than the Yankees, but they’ve been reluctant to move their top pieces. Additionally, the Astros are hesitant to take on any substantial salaries in return, creating a delicate balance in trade negotiations.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agent Alternatives to Tucker

If a deal for Tucker falls through, the Yankees have backup plans. Among the free agents drawing interest are Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander. Santander, who smashed 44 home runs last season, has piqued the Yankees’ curiosity. However, his .308 on-base percentage and defensive limitations raise concerns, particularly as he enters his age-30 season. A potential decline in performance could make him a risky investment.

Cody Bellinger is another intriguing option, though his contract situation complicates matters. If he picks up his player option for 2026, the Yankees would be on the hook for $52.5 million over the next two seasons. While Bellinger’s ability to play both first base and the outfield offers valuable versatility, his 2024 season was a step down from his MVP-caliber form in 2023, making him a gamble at such a steep price.

Yankees Remain Patient but Aggressive

General manager Brian Cashman is diligently working the market, searching for the best opportunities to upgrade the roster. While the Yanks are keeping tabs on multiple players, Tucker stands out as the ideal replacement for Soto, offering elite production both at the plate and in the field. Securing Tucker would make the loss of Soto an afterthought, but the Yankees remain patient, waiting for the right moment to strike.