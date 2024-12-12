Yankees a ‘great fit’ for Cubs outfielder but $52.5 million stands in the way

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are actively exploring options to upgrade their outfield and first base, and Cody Bellinger has emerged as a top target. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees view Bellinger as a “great fit,” but acquiring the former MVP comes with complications.

Bellinger, 29, is under contract with the Chicago Cubs for $26.6 million in 2025 after exercising his player option. While his versatility as both an outfielder and a first baseman makes him an attractive option for the Yankees, the Cubs’ unwillingness to eat any portion of his salary has made negotiations challenging. He also has a player option at the same luxury tag price in 2026, which is a bit concerning for a team taking on money.

The Yankees Would Be Upgrading With Bellinger

Last season, Bellinger played 130 games and hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs. While those numbers marked a decline from his standout 2023 campaign, his left-handed bat remains appealing for the Yankees, particularly given Yankee Stadium’s dimensions. Of his 18 home runs in 2024, Bellinger would have hit 24 in the Bronx, thanks to the short right-field porch.

Defensively, Bellinger offers value as a versatile player capable of handling center field and first base. In 2024, he posted a .990 fielding percentage across 794 innings in the outfield and also saw 132.2 innings at first base. Though his advanced metrics were largely break-even, his ability to fill multiple roles remains a key selling point.

While the Yankees are considering multiple options for the outfield, Bellinger’s proven power, defensive versatility, and left-handed bat make him an excellent candidate. However, unless the Cubs soften their stance on eating some of his salary, the Yankees will need to weigh whether Bellinger’s upside justifies the financial commitment.