Yankees could trade Gleyber Torres to a few potential suitors

Gleyber Torres’ name is still getting put in trade packages left, right, and center. The Yankees‘ stud second baseman seemingly can do nothing to keep his name out of proposals, as now the NY Post has put together a few potential deals involving him. Joel Sherman suggests a few teams could be in on the slugger, albeit some of the packages he put together aren’t that enticing.

The Yankees could target these teams:

He proposes that the Phillies, Mariners, and White Sox are three teams that could be interested in Gleyber. I’m not on the trade Gleyber train, but if the Yankees have no desire to extend him, then I wouldn’t be entirely against them looking to move him for something of value. In the proposals, Sherman doesn’t really seem to consider that.

In the mock trade with the Phillies, he has the Yankees getting Scott Kingery back in the deal for Torres. Kingery isn’t even on the Phillies’ 40-man roster, so I don’t know why the Yankees would want to do that deal. I feel like the only reason they’d trade Torres would be if they got a starting pitcher back or maybe an outfielder that can play the corner spots and CF at an everyday level.

He then proposed that the Mariners could be interested in Gleyber, saying that they need another bat to help their lineup. He suggests a deal for Chris Flexen, where the salaries would be almost identical in a swap. Flexen posted a 3.73 ERA last year in 137.2 innings for the Mariners, though he doesn’t get many swings and misses. I think Gleyber has more value than he does, but I don’t know if the Yankees feel the same.

In the final proposal to the White Sox, he has the Yanks taking on Aaron Bummer as the guy they’d get back. Personally, I’m never one for trading proven offensive talent for bullpen help. Gleyber’s value is so much greater than getting a mid-tied bullpen piece. Torres clubbed 24 HR last season, posted a 115 wRC+, and was a top-five second baseman in a majority of stats. He’s still excellent defensively, improving yearly, and has some elite pop for his position.

Gleyber Torres should stay a Yank this season and beyond:

There really aren’t that many great second basemen out there in the league. It’s one of the weakest positions in baseball, and Gleyber is one of the better options there. He posted a .760 OPS last season, and that was with an atrocious August stretch. He’s only 26 years old and has had some great years to his name already. He’s making $9.9 million this year, though that isn’t the worst price tag for someone with his rap sheet.

I believe that Gleyber Torres is still a prime player and can help the Yankees win ball games. Take the opener, where he clubbed a 2R home run, smacked a base knock & stole second, and worked a walk — all as the DH for the afternoon as well. He’s very solid all around, is aggressive at the dish and waits for his pitch, and has that 30+ HR power in him.

I want the Yankees to consider extending him, but that could be wishful thinking on my part. He has one more season after this one before he’s a free agent, and I don’t know what the Yanks are thinking. I want them to have a plan in action, but it may be more of a wait-and-see type of situation. Hopefully, Gleyber can keep up the great work that he began on Thursday, and hopefully, he helps the team win games this season.