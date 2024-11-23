Yankees could steal Phillies star free agent reliever

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have several things on their offseason to-do list. Not only do they want (and need, if we are being honest) to re-sign Juan Soto, but they need a first baseman, a second baseman, a starter, and at least two or three impactful bullpen arms. If those positions are filled with talented players, this team has the potential to return to the World Series.

The Yankees need to add talent to their bullpen

As the offseason advances, the bullpen has become more of a need for the Yankees. First, they lost three key members of their relief corps to free agency: Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, and Tim Hill. Then, they non-tendered Tim Mayza on Friday night. That’s four pitchers, and there are more if we include Jonathan Loaisiga.

The Yankees need to get creative to solve their bullpen for 2025, between role changes, promotions, trades, and free agency. One arm they could look at is former Philadelphia Phillies standout Jeff Hoffman.

Perhaps more than ever before, the ability to get swings and misses is the most sought-after among late-inning relievers. After years of being a mediocre starter with a mediocre organization (the Colorado Rockies), Hoffman was converted into a reliever in Cincinnati in 2022 and took off in the subsequent two campaigns in Philadelphia.

The Yankees need someone like Hoffman

We have seen this movie many times, including with the Yankees: a bad starter becomes a dominant reliever with work, more energy in shorter spurts, and an uptick in stuff quality.

https://twitter.com/RyanGarciaESM/status/1856856048050598334?t=WevnjmLvZnfsH4q_9yo-uA&s=19

Throwing way harder and featuring his slider over the fastball and other pitches in his arsenal helped Hoffman post a 2.17 ERA and net 89 strikeouts in 66.1 frames this past season.

Now, he is reaching free agency at 31, and the Yankees have both money and an evident need to improve their bullpen and add more swing and miss to it. It’s, on the field, a perfect match.

Hoffman’s Statcast profile is full of red and the Yankees need someone like him if they are going to conquer the Los Angeles Dodgers and other emerging powerhouses. Luke Weaver can’t do it all by himself.