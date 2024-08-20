Yankees could scoop up recently cut World Series-winning relief pitcher

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

A new high-leverage bullpen option is now available for the New York Yankees, as the Chicago Cubs announced that they designated closer Hector Neris for assignment, and he has already cleared waivers, making him a free agent, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Hector Neris could help the Yankees bullpen down the stretch of the season

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Neris, 35, is in his 10th big league season and won a World Series championship with the Houston Astros in 2022. This year was his first with the Cubs, and he has struggled, pitching to a 3.89 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP across 44 innings pitched. He also has five blown saves and 26 walks.

Since June 15, his numbers have looked a little better as he has struck out 27.2% of batters faced and has a 3.44 ERA in that span, and his services could be impactful for the Yankees as they desperately need bullpen help even after Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs at the trade deadline. Over the past seven games, Yankee relievers are pitching to a 5.47 ERA and opponents are hitting .292 against them.

The Yankees have a problem at the closer spot of the bullpen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York also has an issue at the closer role, as All-Star Clay Holmes has blown 10 saves this season, the most out of any pitcher this year and the most by a Yankee since Dave Righetti blew 13 saves in 1987. Neris could give them a much-needed high-leverage setup arm that could also close some games if Holmes were to continue to struggle.

Currently, their main high-leverage relievers have been Luke Weaver, Tommy Kahnle, and, more recently, Jake Cousins. While those guys have pitched well most of the season, the Yankees might want a pitcher who is more accustomed to pitching late in games for the postseason, and Neris fits that criteria.

At this time, there is nothing indicating that the Yankees and Neris are close to any sort of deal. However, it would make a ton of sense for them to try to sign him for the rest of the season, as he could give their bullpen a big boost with the current group laboring into the final month of the season.