Yankees could scoop up Dodgers’ bullpen crumbs

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a long history of finding value in overlooked bullpen arms, and Ryan Brasier could be the next in line. The 37-year-old right-hander was recently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s coming off a respectable season, posting a 3.54 ERA over 28 innings. While that’s a small sample size, his track record suggests there’s still something left in the tank.

In 2023, Brasier had a much larger workload, throwing 59.2 innings between the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers while recording a 3.02 ERA. That kind of production would be more than welcome in a Yankees bullpen that has lost a few key contributors this offseason. With postseason experience under his belt, including a strong showing during Boston’s 2018 World Series run, he could be a steadying presence in late-game situations.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brasier’s Strengths and Fit with the Yankees

While Brasier’s strikeout rate has declined over the years, he still excels at limiting walks and generating weak contact. His 42.3% ground ball rate last season is a solid number for a pitcher who doesn’t overpower hitters anymore. Velocity remains in his arsenal, with his four-seam fastball averaging 94.6 mph in 2024. That pitch, in particular, was highly effective, holding opposing batters to a .115 batting average and slugging percentage.

Brasier relies on a four-pitch mix: a four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, and cutter. The Yankees’ pitching coach, Matt Blake, has a reputation for maximizing the effectiveness of similar profiles. Brasier’s slider saw a dip in spin rate last season, but with some mechanical adjustments, the Yankees could help him rediscover its effectiveness.

A Low-Risk Move with Potential Upside

At this stage of his career, Brasier isn’t going to command more than a league-minimum or incentive-laden deal. For the Yankees, that makes him a no-risk signing with potential value, especially if Blake can tweak his arsenal and get him back to his 2023 form. Given how the Yankees love to stockpile bullpen depth, this could be a logical and inexpensive move to add another experienced arm to their mix.