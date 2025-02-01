Yankees could salary dump veteran pitcher to 3 different teams

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been working to find a way to move Marcus Stroman, but shedding his $18.5 million salary for 2025 isn’t going to be as simple as flipping a switch. The most likely outcome is that the Yankees will have to sweeten the deal—whether by attaching a prospect or agreeing to eat a portion of Stroman’s contract. That extra financial flexibility could be the key to adding another infielder, particularly at third base, where their internal options remain uninspiring.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post laid out three potential trade destinations for Stroman, all of which have varying degrees of feasibility depending on what the Yankees are willing to include in a deal.

The Padres: A Swap for Luis Arraez?

San Diego has been looking to trim payroll, and Luis Arraez, set to make $14 million in 2025, could be on the move. A Stroman-for-Arraez swap would require some extra pieces, as the Padres likely aren’t eager to add salary without a clear incentive. The Yankees could attach a mid-tier prospect to make it work, but Arraez’s defensive shortcomings might not align with the Yankees’ offseason focus on run prevention.

The Cardinals: A Path to Nolan Arenado?

St. Louis has been trying to offload Nolan Arenado’s contract for months now, and while the Yankees have been reluctant to take on his long-term salary commitment, they could be more open to it if the Cardinals are willing to absorb some of Stroman’s deal in return plus kick in some money for the durations of Arenado’s contract.

It’s unlikely the Yankees could move Stroman straight up for Arenado, but if the Cardinals view Stroman’s short-term deal as a way to clear payroll space beyond 2025, there could be a conversation to be had.

The Marlins: A Prospect-Driven Deal

Miami hasn’t spent a dime this offseason, but if the Yankees are willing to part with a solid prospect, they might be able to convince the Marlins to take on Stroman’s deal. Given Miami’s perpetual payroll constraints, this seems like the longest shot of the three options. However, if the Yankees eat a chunk of the contract and dangle an intriguing young player, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

A Matter of When, Not If

One way or another, it feels like a Stroman trade is inevitable. He’s already scrubbed his Instagram of any Yankees-related material, signaling that he knows his time in the Bronx is coming to an end. The Yankees need the salary relief, and moving Stroman is the clearest path to gaining the financial flexibility required to add one more impactful piece to the infield. Now, it’s just about finding the right trade partner willing to take the plunge.