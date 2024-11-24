Yankees could pursue star closer to round out bullpen

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

At the moment, the Yankees are strategizing how to offset the loss of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle. While Holmes had his ups and downs, he was a key closer for the team, recording 30 saves last season. Over 63 innings, Holmes posted a 3.14 ERA—numbers that can’t easily be replaced with a low-cost option.

Exploring a Star Addition to the Bullpen

The Yankees could opt for a significant investment to solidify their bullpen, potentially pairing a new acquisition with Luke Weaver as their high-leverage arms. One intriguing name is Tanner Scott, who the Yankees reportedly pursued at this past season’s trade deadline. Ultimately, the Miami Marlins traded Scott to the San Diego Padres, who acquired him as a rental for their playoff push.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Now a free agent, the 30-year-old Scott is one of the most dominant relievers on the market. Over 72 innings in 2024, he delivered an incredible 1.75 ERA, along with 10.50 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.7% left-on-base rate, and a 50% ground ball rate. Scott has exceeded 70 innings in back-to-back seasons, proving his durability and effectiveness. His velocity and command make him a top-tier bullpen arm, precisely the caliber the Yankees need.

The Cost of Dominance

Scott is expected to command a deal in the range of $65.6 million over four years, averaging $16 million per season. While that’s a hefty price for a reliever, his numbers justify the investment. Scott’s dominance in almost every key metric makes him a dream addition for any bullpen. He ranked in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity allowed, the 99th percentile in hard-hit rate, and the 92nd percentile in barrel rate. Opponents struggled to make quality contact against him, and he generated a high number of swings and misses.

Timing is Key for the Yankees

Before the Yankees can consider adding Scott, General Manager Brian Cashman needs to determine Juan Soto’s contract status. Soto remains the Yankees’ top priority, with the New York Mets also in the mix and reportedly willing to spend big. Once Soto’s situation is resolved, Cashman can focus on addressing other key needs, such as the bullpen.

Adding Scott would transform the Yankees’ bullpen into one of the best in baseball, effectively compensating for the departures of Kahnle and Holmes. His ability to handle high-leverage situations would give the Yankees stability in late-game scenarios.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Tanner Scott’s Pitch Arsenal

Scott relies on a simple yet lethal two-pitch mix: a fastball and a slider. His fastball, averaging 97 mph, allowed a minuscule .134 batting average and a .176 slugging rate this past season. Meanwhile, his slider, which he throws 40.7% of the time at an average of 88.5 mph, held opposing hitters to a .231 batting average and a .316 slugging rate. These metrics showcase his ability to dominate hitters consistently, even with a limited arsenal.

A Smart, Long-Term Investment

Despite using just two pitches, Scott has demonstrated elite command and movement, making him one of the most reliable relievers in the game. His performance over recent years suggests this level of production is sustainable, giving the Yankees confidence in making a long-term commitment. If they can secure him, the bullpen would become a major strength heading into 2025, helping the team make another push for a World Series title.