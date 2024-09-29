Yankees could promote rookie to help smooth over first base

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have one regular-season game remaining against the Pittsburgh Pirates before turning their attention to the ALDS, having secured the top spot in the American League East and bypassing the Wild Card round. However, in the final series of the season, the Yankees suffered a significant blow when starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers after being hit by a pitch.

The Impact of Rizzo’s Injury

Although Rizzo hasn’t been at his best this season, the 35-year-old brings invaluable postseason experience, including a championship on his résumé. Over 92 games this year, he’s hitting .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. While his stats have declined, Rizzo’s leadership and experience remain crucial for a team with championship aspirations. The Yankees hold a club option for him in 2025, but given his recent performance, they will likely decline it.

The hand injury is reportedly more of a pain tolerance issue, but it could still sideline Rizzo for part of the playoffs. If that happens, the Yankees may consider promoting rookie Ben Rice back to the Majors.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ben Rice’s Potential Return

The 25-year-old Rice played 49 games with the Yankees earlier this season before being optioned back to Triple-A following an injury. While his time in the Majors showed promise, his numbers were modest, hitting just .174/.269/.356 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. His high strikeout rate of 26.3% and his 11.4% walk rate suggest he still needs more plate discipline and experience to fully realize his potential.

However, Rice has been heating up since his return to Triple-A. Over the past two weeks, he’s hit .387 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in just 31 at-bats. His hot streak has certainly caught attention, and with the Yankees needing infield support, Rice could provide more offensive upside than veteran DJ LeMahieu, who has struggled offensively this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera to Step In?

For now, it’s expected that Oswaldo Cabrera will continue to take the majority of reps at first base. Cabrera has played 57.1 innings at the position this season, delivering adequate defensive metrics. Offensively, he’s been solid, hitting .247 overall. However, since September 1, he’s improved significantly, batting .280 with a 109 wRC+.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

With the playoffs approaching, the Yankees need every ounce of offensive firepower they can get. Whether it’s Cabrera or Rice stepping in for Rizzo, the team will need competent production from the first base position. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Rizzo fights through the pain and continues to start despite his injury, though it could impact his swing and overall effectiveness.

Yankees Focus on Playoff Preparation

As the Yankees prepare for the ALDS, they face the challenge of replacing Rizzo’s postseason experience and leadership at first base. With Cabrera and Rice as potential options, the team will need to assess the situation carefully to ensure they have the right pieces in place for a deep playoff run.