Yankees could pay $750K for rookie infielder or trade for $11.5 million veteran

The New York Yankees will likely have a different look at second base next season after Jack Curry of the YES Network reported that the team has “no plans” on pursuing Gleyber Torres after he was not extended a qualifying offer earlier this offseason.

Curry added that the Yankees could save some money by elevating promising second baseman Caleb Durbin to the majors next season.

“I don’t know how big his role will be in 2025, but I would bet you guys a dollar right now Caleb Durbin is on the opening day 26-man roster,” Curry said (h/t @GloverDarius on X).

Caleb Durbin could be the Yankees’ starting second baseman next season

Durbin has a lot of tools that could make him a great option at second base next season. The 24-year-old was highly impressive during the Arizona Fall League last month, as he batted .312 with a .976 OPS and five home runs with 21 RBIs. He also set the Arizona Fall League record for most stolen bases in a season with 29.

Durbin’s speed and athleticism are something that the Yankees could really benefit from having, as last season’s World Series featured very little athleticism on the base paths aside from Jazz Chisholm Jr. Additionally, Durbin’s plate discipline is off the charts, as he struck out only six times in 117 plate appearances during the Arizona Fall League season this year.

Of course, there is also a ton of risk involved with playing a rookie at a critical spot of the infield when the team is looking to avenge a World Series loss. The focus right now for them is to bring back Juan Soto, then worry about the other areas after.

The Yankees could also trade for Nico Hoerner

However, if the Yankees want to move some pieces around to acquire a player who has already established themselves at the major league level, they can also do that. Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs is likely to be available this offseason. He is currently expected to make roughly $11.6 million with the Cubs next season.

Hoerner is similar to Durbin in that he doesn’t boast a ton of power but excels in other areas. Last season, he hit seven home runs with a batting average of .271, a .708 OPS, and stole 31 bags. He is another guy who also limits strikeouts, as he struck out just 66 times in 641 plate appearances.

It wouldn’t take much for the Yankees to acquire Hoerner alone, so they may package him in a deal to also acquire Cody Bellinger to fill in the hole left at first base, another player that they have expressed interest in. Bellinger’s contract is a little steeper at $27.5 million AAV, but he is the most talented first baseman in the trade market should they decide against signing Christian Walker or Pete Alonso in free agency.

Nevertheless, the Yankees have a couple of holes to fill on the right side of the infield before the start of next season, and they have some options that could work out well for them regardless of the direction they pursue.