Yankees’ AL East competitor predicted to finish with highest offer to Juan Soto

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Free agent superstar Juan Soto has been rejecting contract extension offers for years. Evidently, he was relishing the chance to enter the open market and have multiple contenders desperately bidding for his services. After another dominant season with the New York Yankees in 2024, his value increased even more, and offers might be getting out of hand at this point.

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a run for Juan Soto

The Yankees, at the moment at least, might not be on the podium when it comes to favorites to land Soto. The New York Mets have been an ever-present threat, and the Boston Red Sox are getting traction.

The Yankees have another legitimate threat in the Toronto Blue Jays, though. Their AL East rivals were finalists for Shohei Ohtani last year and are determined to have the last laugh in the Soto sweepstakes.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Per SNY insider Andy Martino, some people with knowledge of the negotiations believe that Toronto will be the highest bidder:

“There is a ‘widespread belief among bidders’ that the Blue Jays will come in with the highest offer to free-agent OF Juan Soto, per @martinonyc,” MLB Deadline News posted on X.

Toronto is a real threat to the Yankees

That shows just how serious the Blue Jays are in their pursuit of Soto, the owner of a .988 OPS in the 2024 campaign with the Yankees. Toronto intends to contend in 2025 after a disappointing campaign this year and has been trying to recruit a top talent for years now. Soto would fit in nicely in their lineup, but that’s true for virtually every squad.

Outbidding Steven Cohen and the Mets would be a small miracle, as they are also determined to do whatever it takes to get him. We are getting closer to a resolution of the Soto saga, as many insiders and reporters expect his decision to come at or even before the Winter Meetings. Things are looking pessimistic for the Yankees, though.