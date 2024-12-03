Yankees ‘upgrade’ offer for Juan Soto, offer him opt-outs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t playing around when it comes to locking down Juan Soto. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, they’ve upgraded their initial bid to the 26-year-old superstar and are including opt-outs in the proposed deal. It’s a move that not only shows their willingness to meet Soto halfway but also reflects just how much they value his generational talent.

Yankees Pulling Out All the Stops For Soto

By including opt-outs, the Yankees are giving Soto ultimate flexibility. If he signs and decides the Bronx isn’t his long-term home, or if he thinks he can cash in even bigger in a few years, he’ll have the freedom to test the market again. At just 26, Soto has the luxury of time on his side. A massive deal now with opt-outs after a few seasons could set him up to ink another historic payday well before his career is winding down.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a calculated gamble by the Yankees. Offering opt-outs not only sweetens the deal but also gives them the chance to ride Soto’s prime years, potentially winning multiple championships before he even thinks about exercising those clauses. It’s a strategy that mirrors their aggressive pursuit of players like Gerrit Cole, ensuring they remain contenders while giving their stars the autonomy they crave.

For Soto, this offer might strike the perfect balance: long-term financial security and the ability to control his own destiny. With other teams like the Mets and Dodgers in the mix, the Yankees’ willingness to adapt and include these opt-outs could be the tipping point that keeps Soto in pinstripes for the foreseeable future—or at least as long as it takes to hang another banner in the Bronx.

It’s a bold move, but bold is what the Yankees do best. Now the ball is in Soto’s court, and all eyes are on the slugger to see if he’ll take the bait.