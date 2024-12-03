Yankees preparing to dish out $46+ million per season for superstar outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t just in the Juan Soto sweepstakes—they’re all in, and they’re feeling pretty good about it. According to Jack Curry of the Yes Network, the organization feels “comfortable” with the presentation they’ve made to Soto in free agency, a pitch they believe has left a lasting impression. And let’s be real, they better feel comfortable when the price tag is expected to exceed Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering deal, which means we’re talking $46+ million per season.

This isn’t just a contract; it’s a statement. Soto, at just 26 years old, is poised to sign one of the richest deals in MLB history, and the Yankees are fully prepared to push their chips to the center of the table to keep him in pinstripes.

Soto: The Yankees’ Crown Jewel of Free Agency

When it comes to pure hitting, Soto is a generational talent. This past season, he played 157 games, slashing .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His 8.1 WAR ranked among the league’s elite, and his 180 wRC+ cemented him as a force that no pitcher wants to face.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But Soto’s value extends far beyond his numbers. He’s a showman, a clutch performer, and a player who thrives in big moments. During the Yankees’ run to the World Series, he was the spark in their lineup, consistently drawing walks, delivering timely hits, and energizing the entire team. The idea of losing Soto isn’t just about losing his bat—it’s about losing the centerpiece of a potential dynasty.

Outpacing Ohtani

Ohtani’s 10-year, $462 million (after inflation is factored in) contract set the benchmark for mega-deals, but Soto is expected to push past it. Why? Age is a huge factor. At 26, Soto is entering the prime of his career, and any long-term deal would secure his peak years. Ohtani’s deal, incredible as it is, takes him into his late 30s, which comes with its risks.

For Soto, teams know they’re paying for MVP-caliber production for at least the next decade. That’s why the Yankees are bracing for a deal that could stretch well into the $600 million range, possibly eclipsing $46 million per season. It’s a staggering number, but when you consider his impact on and off the field, it starts to feel almost reasonable.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees Are Confident

The Yankees’ pitch wasn’t just about money—though the dollar signs certainly help. Their presentation emphasized legacy, the allure of wearing pinstripes, and the chance to cement himself as one of the greats in the Bronx.

Soto has already had a taste of what it’s like to play in New York. The packed stadiums, the high stakes, the electric postseason atmosphere—it’s what every player dreams of. And let’s not forget the roster. Soto has Aaron Judge as his running mate, Gerrit Cole anchoring the rotation, and a lineup that’s shaping up to compete for years to come.

Flexibility After Soto

If the Yankees land Soto, it doesn’t mean the spending stops there. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner has already said the team plans to make upgrades, regardless of Soto’s decision. Jack Curry of the YES Network recently noted that the Yankees would have “leeway” to address other needs after Soto’s extension, including first base and pitching.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a strategy that highlights just how much Soto means to this franchise. He’s the cornerstone, the player who makes every other move make sense. With Soto locked in, the Yankees can fill the gaps around him, knowing they have one of the best hitters in the game as their foundation.

The Final Countdown

The Soto sweepstakes are expected to wrap up in the next 7-10 days, and the Yankees are sitting in a position of confidence. They’ve made their pitch, laid out their vision, and put their money where their mouth is. Now it’s up to Soto to decide where he’ll spend the next decade-plus of his career.

One thing is clear: the Yankees aren’t just bidding for a player. They’re bidding for a legacy, a chance to bring championship glory back to the Bronx with a star who’s tailor-made for the moment. If they land Soto, the investment won’t just be financial—it’ll be historic.