Yankees could move star outfield prospect in multi-player haul with San Francisco

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with ample financial flexibility and clear priorities: locking in superstar Juan Soto to a long-term deal and addressing key gaps in the roster. If they can secure Soto while adding a quality first baseman like Christian Walker, the offseason would already be a win. However, other needs remain, particularly in the bullpen, with Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes departing.

This situation could lead the Yankees to consider leveraging their prospect pool to fill critical positions, with outfielder Spencer Jones emerging as a potential trade chip.

Spencer Jones: Yankees’ High-Ceiling Prospect with Developmental Needs

Jones, a 23-year-old left-handed hitter, has shown flashes of brilliance but remains a work in progress. In Double-A this past season, Jones displayed his power and speed, hitting .259/.336/.452 with 17 homers, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. His 124 wRC+ indicates he was well above average offensively at his level. However, a glaring weakness in his game is his 36.8% strikeout rate, which he must improve to become a reliable MLB contributor.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While Jones has immense potential, the Yankees’ outfield is set to feature Jasson Dominguez and potentially Soto alongside Aaron Judge. This leaves Jones without a clear path to regular playing time in the Bronx. As a result, the Yankees may look to trade him while his value remains high.

A Mock Trade Scenario with the San Francisco Giants

One possible trade concept involves sending Spencer Jones and pitching prospect Will Warren to the San Francisco Giants. In return, the Yankees would acquire first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and reliever Camilo Doval, addressing two significant needs.

LaMonte Wade Jr.: A Budget-Friendly Upgrade at First Base

Wade Jr. is entering the final year of his contract, making him an attractive trade target for a team like the Yankees. In 2024, he hit .260/.380/.381 with eight homers, 34 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+. His exceptional 15.5% walk rate highlights his strong plate discipline, which would be an asset at Yankee Stadium.

Defensively, Wade posted a .999 fielding percentage over 743 innings at first base, though his advanced metrics—four defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average—suggest mixed results. Despite these inconsistencies, Wade represents a clear offensive upgrade over Anthony Rizzo, particularly at a manageable $3.5 million salary.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Camilo Doval: A High-Velocity Bullpen Reinforcement

Doval, a flamethrowing reliever, would bring three years of team control and an average fastball velocity of 99.5 mph. While he struggled with a 4.88 ERA over 59 innings last season, his 3.36 xERA suggests underlying potential. Doval was a top bullpen arm in 2023, recording a 2.93 ERA and showcasing his ability to thrive in high-leverage situations.

Adding Doval would help stabilize the Yankees’ bullpen, giving them a proven closer with 92 career saves. With proper guidance, he could return to form and complement Luke Weaver as a key late-inning option.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Trading Jones and Warren comes with risks, as both prospects possess significant upside. Jones, in particular, has the tools to become an impact player, but his struggles with strikeouts and inconsistent 2024 performance make his future uncertain. Warren, a 25-year-old pitcher, also showed promise in his MLB debut but struggled to find consistency over 22.2 innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Given the Yankees’ current needs and the potential plateauing of these prospects, cashing in on their value now could be the prudent move. The Giants, on the other hand, might see an opportunity to develop Jones into a cornerstone outfielder while adding a promising pitcher in Warren.

Strategic Offseason Planning

The Yankees’ ability to make impactful trades and signings will determine the success of their offseason. Adding Wade Jr. and Doval would address immediate needs at first base and in the bullpen, setting the team up for a strong 2025 campaign.

Combined with extending Soto and integrating young talent like Caleb Durbin and Dominguez, the Yankees are poised to blend cost-controlled youth with veteran leadership. This strategy positions them to contend now while building a sustainable foundation for the future.

The time is ripe for the Yankees to capitalize on their assets, ensuring that the 2025 season is one to remember.