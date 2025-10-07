Yankees could make big lineup change at first base

The New York Yankees are facing an early crossroads in their ALDS matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Aaron Boone knows he has to get creative. Down two games and searching for a spark, the Yankees may roll out a slightly unconventional lineup for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 3 in the Bronx — one that could see veteran Paul Goldschmidt replacing rookie standout Ben Rice at first base.

At first glance, that might sound like overthinking. Rice has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent bats against right-handed pitching this season. But in this case, the matchup says otherwise.

A matchup built on reverse logic

Toronto starter Shane Bieber is one of those pitchers whose numbers don’t fit the traditional mold. A right-hander with limited velocity but heavy movement, Bieber has baffled hitters in an unusual way this year — righties, not lefties, have been the ones paying the price.

Against right-handed batters, Bieber has allowed a staggering .297 average, .342 on-base percentage, and .595 slugging percentage. Left-handers, on the other hand, are hitting just .156 with minimal power. It’s the kind of statistical quirk that forces managers to think twice about lineup construction.

Normally, this would be an easy call — lefties feast on righties. But Bieber’s deceptive breaking pitches, especially his knuckle curve, tend to neutralize left-handed bats. For Boone, the numbers make one thing clear: the Yankees need as many dangerous right-handed swings in the lineup as possible, even if it means sitting a lefty like Rice.

Goldschmidt’s bat could offer the right kind of counter

Paul Goldschmidt hasn’t had the dominant year he’s capable of, but he remains one of the most experienced hitters in the Yankees’ lineup. He’s slashing .247 against right-handers and .336 against lefties, and while that might seem to work against him in this matchup, his approach could play well against Bieber’s style.

Bieber doesn’t overpower hitters; he outthinks them. His fastball barely creeps into the low 90s, and his success relies on movement, location, and timing. That’s where Goldschmidt’s veteran eye could make a difference. He’s long thrived against pitchers who rely on finesse rather than velocity, using his plate discipline to draw mistakes and drive the ball with authority.

The Yankees could benefit from having Goldschmidt open the game, especially if they can wear Bieber down early and force Toronto’s bullpen into action.

A possible mid-game switch

The beauty of the Yankees’ situation is flexibility. Ben Rice may not start, but that doesn’t mean he won’t play a major role. If Boone wants to play the matchup game, he can let Goldschmidt face Bieber for the first few innings and then insert Rice once Toronto turns to its bullpen — a unit loaded with right-handed relievers who are far more vulnerable to lefty bats.

That kind of staggered usage would allow the Yankees to maximize both players’ strengths without sacrificing lineup depth. Rice’s ability to make consistent contact and hit to all fields could make him a dangerous late-game weapon, particularly if the Yankees are looking for base runners rather than power.

Other potential lineup tweaks

Beyond first base, Boone has a few other decisions to make. With Ryan McMahon struggling against left-handed pitching — he hit just .184 in those matchups during the regular season — either Amed Rosario or José Caballero could slot in at third base. Rosario’s athleticism and ability to hit for contact make him an appealing option, while Caballero’s energy and versatility have quietly earned him more trust from the coaching staff.

It’s the kind of balancing act Boone has faced all postseason: trusting his regulars while adjusting to matchups that could swing the series.

The Yankees’ path forward

This series has reached a critical point. Down 0–2, the Yankees don’t have the luxury of patience. Every lineup decision now carries weight — every substitution could decide the season.

Starting Goldschmidt over Rice might not be the obvious move, but given Bieber’s reverse splits, it’s the kind of unconventional choice that could jolt the offense awake. And if the plan works, Boone’s chess move could be exactly what the Yankees need to flip the board in their favor.