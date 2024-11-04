Yankees could luck into Japenese pitcher with 102 MPH fastball

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees aggressively pursued Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto last off-season before he ultimately signed a massive 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 26-year-old right-hander delivered a strong rookie season despite some injury challenges and put on a show against the Yankees in the World Series. Yamamoto would have been the ideal No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, even with the team’s investment in Carlos Rodon.

However, the Yankees may soon get another opportunity to secure a rising star from Japan, as 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki aims to make his way to the MLB.

Sasaki’s Efforts to Enter the MLB

Currently playing for the Chiba Lotte Marines, Sasaki is pushing to join the MLB, where he could compete at the highest level and increase his earnings. Last year, Sasaki attempted to decline an offer from the Marines, and he is repeating that approach this off-season in hopes of pressuring the team to post him for MLB teams to consider.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Marines face two options: they can either post Sasaki, allowing him to sign with an MLB team, or continue negotiations to keep him in Japan. The club has a financial incentive to retain him for as long as possible, as they could eventually secure a substantial posting fee — Yamamoto incurred a $30 million fee.

Sasaki’s Impressive Skill Set

Sasaki’s performance speaks volumes about his potential. He tossed 111 innings this past season with a 2.35 ERA, recording 129 strikeouts, allowing only two home runs, and maintaining a 1.036 WHIP.

Sasaki is still refining his fundamentals, and joining a team with a pitching coach like Matt Blake could elevate his performance and improve his long-term health. Sasaki’s ability to throw up to 102 mph as a starting pitcher is rare, making him a highly coveted prospect.

Dodgers Expected to Compete for Sasaki

If the Marines decide to post Sasaki, the Dodgers are expected to be active in the bidding, especially given Sasaki’s international-amateur status, which would allow them to secure an elite starter at a fraction of the usual cost. For the Yankees, this means they would have to pull out all the stops to make a compelling case for Sasaki to choose New York over Los Angeles, where the Dodgers have built a championship-caliber roster.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Future Opportunities if the Marines Delay

If the Marines choose not to post Sasaki this off-season, he would still become a free agent in 2025. This would delay his move to the MLB by only one season, giving teams like the Yankees another chance to acquire him. The Marines have every reason to keep him until he’s 25, but they may not be able to lock him down for that long.

Fortunately, Japanese pitchers often prefer teams where they can serve as the main Ace, without another star Japanese pitcher on the roster. Since the Dodgers now have Yamamoto, this preference could work in the Yankees’ favor, as they do not currently have a Japanese pitcher in their rotation.

Yankees’ Legacy with Japanese Stars

The Yankees’ history with notable Japanese players, like pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and outfielder Hideki Matsui, could also influence Sasaki’s decision. Despite their efforts to sway Yamamoto last off-season, their influence fell short. However, with Sasaki’s potential entry into the MLB, the Yankees might have another opportunity to make their case.

Sasaki’s Upside and Future with the Yankees

Acquiring a young, cost-efficient star like Sasaki would offer the Yankees tremendous upside. At only 23 years old, Sasaki has his best days ahead of him. Although injuries are a concern, Sasaki’s remarkable potential makes him an attractive prospect for any team willing to take a chance on his elite talent. For the Yankees, landing Sasaki could be a game-changer, offering a young star to build around for years to come.