Yankees could lose superstar slugger to World Series foe in free agency

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whether the New York Yankees win the World Series or not, the prospect of losing star lefty slugger Juan Soto looms as a potentially catastrophic event. Soto has played a pivotal role in leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in over a decade, consistently emerging as the hero in crucial moments.

Soto’s Stellar 2024 Season

The 26-year-old generational talent just wrapped up one of the finest seasons of his career. Playing in 157 games, a testament to his durability, Soto hit .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+.

Simply put, the Yankees’ offense lacks its characteristic firepower without Soto, and retaining him should be their highest priority. But the Yankees are not alone in their pursuit; the New York Mets, with billionaire owner Steve Cohen at the helm, are expected to make a serious bid despite a roster overhaul looming this offseason.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers Enter the Picture

Amidst all the speculation, Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently suggested that the Los Angeles Dodgers may also be interested in Soto.

“The Dodgers are halfway to beating the Yankees in the World Series, and word is they have interest in signing Yankees superstar Juan Soto, according to people familiar with their thinking,” Heyman reported.

The Dodgers, fresh off high-profile signings like Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million deal last offseason, appear to have kept salary space open for future moves. Ohtani’s deferred contract structure could help them afford a star like Soto, who is projected to command a deal worth over $500 million and an annual salary of $50+ million.

The Financial Reality and the Impact on the Yankees

While the Dodgers have the allure and payroll flexibility to make a run for Soto, it’s uncertain if they can realistically add him without pushing the limits of their financial resources. If the Dodgers were to land Soto, they would likely boast the best offense in MLB, creating one of the most formidable lineups in baseball history.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Heyman’s article seems well-timed, stirring up unease among Yankees fans just as the World Series heats up. If the Yankees fail to retain Soto, the fan base could feel further frustration, with a top-tier talent potentially slipping through their fingers to a new rival.

Focused on the World Series and Soto’s Future

As the Yankees turn their focus to Game 3 in the Bronx, the possibility of Soto moving west will undoubtedly weigh heavily on fans and the front office alike. For now, Soto remains a crucial part of their championship run, and the Yankees must prioritize retaining his incredible talent to ensure future success.