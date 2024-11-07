Yankees could look to underrated in-house prospect to compete at second base

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made it clear that veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres will be allowed to explore free agency. Torres is expected to attract interest from several teams, including the Seattle Mariners, who are eager to add a capable bat at the position.

Cashman has previously considered trading Torres, who experienced a volatile 2024 season. While his first-half performance was lackluster, Torres rebounded in the second half and excelled during the playoffs, taking over the lead-off spot and providing significant value.

Defensive Concerns Remain for Torres

Despite his offensive resurgence, Torres’ defensive shortcomings were a liability that the Yankees cannot afford to overlook. The Los Angeles Dodgers exploited these issues during the World Series by putting the ball in play and capitalizing on the Yankees’ mistakes, ultimately winning the series in five games.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Potential In-House Replacement: Caleb Durbin

Cashman has mentioned exploring several supplementary options in preparation for Torres’ potential departure. One promising candidate is 24-year-old prospect Caleb Durbin, who excelled in Triple-A last year and is currently making waves in the Arizona Fall League.

Durbin is a strong defender at second base and posted an impressive 9.9% strikeout rate in 2024. Additionally, he is an elite base runner, offering the Yankees a better defensive presence, superior base-stealing ability, and disciplined hitting. While Durbin may not hit 20 home runs per season, he excels at putting the ball in play and creating scoring opportunities. He recorded a nearly 40% on-base rate in Triple-A, and if he can maintain an on-base percentage around 34% in the majors, he could become a valuable asset from day one. Durbin appears to be the front-runner unless the Yankees opt to sign a veteran free agent—a scenario that seems unlikely given the financial demands of a potential Juan Soto extension.

An Underrated Contender: Jorbit Vivas

Another intriguing option is 23-year-old left-handed batter Jorbit Vivas, who is currently developing in the Yankees’ farm system. Acquired from the Dodgers last year, Vivas played 93 games with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, hitting .225/.347/.366 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. While his numbers may not stand out, Vivas battled through several injuries that impacted his consistency.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Vivas impressed during spring training last year and will likely be given another chance to compete with Durbin for the starting second base job. The Yankees may ultimately ride with whichever player demonstrates the best performance, though Durbin appears to have the edge due to the organization’s strong support. However, Vivas’ power potential and versatility in the infield make him a viable contender if given a fair opportunity.

Financial Considerations Favor Internal Options

Keeping costs down at second base by not committing $18 million per season to Torres significantly increases the Yankees’ chances of retaining Soto on a long-term deal. With Durbin and Vivas as potential in-house solutions, the Yankees can maintain flexibility in their payroll while addressing other key roster needs.