Yankees could land brilliant buy-low rotation reinforcements

The New York Yankees are exploring every avenue to upgrade their pitching staff ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

One surprising name on their radar is Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, who’s working his way back to normal after Tommy John surgery.

While the numbers this season have been brutal, the Yankees seem to be focused on what he could offer in 2026 and beyond.

According to Empire Sports Media’s Ryan Garcia, trade talks are underway between the Yankees and Marlins involving Alcantara.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2024 version of Alcantara has been tough to watch

Alcantara has thrown 109 innings this season and owns a rough 6.36 ERA with diminished strikeout numbers and a lot of hard contact.

Opponents are teeing off on him, and while his fastball still sits at 97.3 mph, he hasn’t regained command or movement.

Coming off surgery, it’s clear he’s still searching for rhythm, and hitters are taking advantage of every mistake he leaves up.

He’s no longer missing barrels, and his changeup—the pitch that once defined him—isn’t generating whiffs like it used to.

The Yankees are betting on what he could be

Despite his poor results, the Yankees clearly see value in Alcantara as a long-term reclamation project with high-end upside.

This move wouldn’t be about October 2025—it’s about rebuilding a potential ace for the future, possibly starting in 2025.

Pitching coach Matt Blake has earned a reputation for turning around arms, and Alcantara would be another notch in his belt.

If they can help him rediscover his mechanics and confidence, the Yankees may have a bargain rotation piece for years.

He’s under control until after the 2027 season. He signed a five-year, $56 million deal in 2022, which includes a 2027 club option.

Tommy John recovery often comes with a rough year

It’s normal for pitchers returning from Tommy John to struggle during their first full season back on the mound.

The velocity may be there, but feel, release point, and command take months—sometimes over a year—to fully return.

For Alcantara, this may simply be a year to survive, learn, and adjust, with an eye on making real progress next spring.

The Yankees are known for playing the long game with pitching talent, and this fits the mold of a low-risk, high-reward swing.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What it could cost the Yankees at the deadline

Because Alcantara’s value is down, the Yankees wouldn’t have to empty the farm to get a deal done with Miami.

However, he’s still under contract through 2027, so the Marlins won’t give him away for nothing despite his struggles.

This would likely require giving up a couple high-level prospects but avoiding top names like Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr.

It’s not a win-now move, but it would be a smart investment if they can help him return to his All-Star form.

One eye on now, one eye on the future

The Yankees know they need help now, but they’re also trying to avoid short-term rentals with no lasting value.

Adding Alcantara could check a long-term box without costing them a key contributor during their current postseason push.

It’s the kind of move that doesn’t draw headlines today, but it could pay off massively if they’re patient and strategic.

Alcantara might not solve this year’s playoff picture—but down the road, he could be a difference-maker in pinstripes.