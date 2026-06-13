Giancarlo Stanton was supposed to be moving toward the finish line. Instead, the Yankees are back to waiting.

Stanton sustained a minor setback in his recovery from a calf issue, feeling a tweak that could lead to more imaging, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The Yankees have been trying to stack healthy running days before clearing him for the next step, and this is exactly the kind of interruption that makes a short timeline feel shaky again.

I do not think this is a panic moment yet. It is a Stanton moment, which means the concern is not one bad day, it is how many times the process has to pause before the Yankees can trust his legs enough to activate him.

Yankees power is still waiting on his legs

Stanton has played only 24 games this season, hitting .256/.302/.422 with three homers, 14 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+. It is not peak Stanton, but the lineup would gladly take another right-handed power threat while Aaron Judge is out and the outfield picture keeps changing by the day.

The tricky part is that Stanton can hit. That has not been the real obstacle lately. The Yankees have had him taking live batting practice and trying to build back through movement work, but the running progression has been the thing holding up the return.

A calf tweak matters because Stanton’s role is already limited. He is not coming back to cover ground in the outfield every day. He has to be able to run the bases, recover between games, and avoid turning one swing or one first-to-third push into another injured-list stay.

The lineup needs the threat, not the name

This is where the Yankees have to be cold about it. Stanton’s presence sounds great on paper, but the club needs the version that can actually punish mistakes and stay available, not a compromised DH who is one hard turn around first base from another shutdown.

The offense is not exactly begging for another long wait. Jasson Domínguez is back because Trent Grisham hit the injured list, Judge remains out, and the Yankees are leaning on Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, and the rest of the lineup to keep creating damage without their biggest bats.

Stanton can still change the shape of the order if he is right. He lengthens the lineup, changes how opponents navigate the middle innings, and gives Aaron Boone another late-game power option even if the everyday version takes a few games to build.

The problem is that every setback makes the Yankees treat his return less like a boost and more like a bonus. If the imaging comes back clean and this is only a small pause, fine. If it turns into another extended delay, the Yankees may have to stop waiting for the ideal version of Stanton and start planning like they may not get him back soon enough to matter in June.