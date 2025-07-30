Sources: Yankees have displayed interest in Marlins’ Cy Young Winner

The Yankees have checked all around the pitching market, and one of the teams they’ve talked with are the Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara being a pitcher they’re targeting, sources tell Fireside Yankees.

A Cy Young winner in 2022, Alcantara has struggled with Miami since undergoing Tommy John Surgery, and that has made his market value difficult to gauge.

Despite the hideous 6.36 ERA and 4.48 FIP on the season, the Yankees (alongside other teams) have checked in on Alcantara including the crosstown rival Mets.

Organizations have taken a liking to Alcantara, and while the Marlins have set a high price and are willing to hang onto him for now, his trade market has started to heat up.

Sandy Alcantara Emerges As Trade Target For the Yankees At the Deadline

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sandy Alcantara has labored through a miserable 2025 season, returning from Tommy John Surgery this year and tanking his value a good bit during the year.

Following back-to-back games with zero earned runs allowed, Alcantara has become a pitcher of interest to the Yankees, who are talking to the Marlins about a potential deal.

Teams such as the Mets will present a challenge for Brian Cashman, as David Stearns and his front office have built up a formidable farm system headed by Carson Benge and Jonah Tong.

Benge in particular looks like a dark horse contender for a roster spot on the Mets on Opening Day in 2026, as he’s made a mockery of Double-A pitching.

Contenders across the league would love to take a flier on Alcantara at this point, but he isn’t a lock to be moved since the Marlins can always just hang onto him if they don’t like what they’re being offered.

READ MORE: Yankees trade for veteran right-handed outfield bat to bolster depth

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

For Cashman, this is an opportunity to acquire an affordable starter who is a project but has immense upside due to his career achievements.

Whether the Yankees land him or not remains to be seen, but they would love to acquire someone who can improve their rotation, and the Marlins would love to cash-in and free up payroll.

Relievers are among other priorities for the Bronx Bombers with a wide net being cast at the top, middle, and bottom of the markets.