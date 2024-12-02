Yankees could have a hidden gem in their pitching prospect pool

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Every baseball fan loves a good underdog story, and the Yankees‘ farm system might just have a hidden gem in Chase Hampton. The 6-foot-2, right-handed pitcher hasn’t made many headlines after missing much of the 2024 season due to a UCL sprain, but the buzz around his potential is hard to ignore. With arguably the best fastball and changeup among the Yankees’ pitching prospects, Hampton might be the sleeping giant the organization desperately needs.

A Season Lost, but Not Forgotten

Hampton’s 2024 campaign was cut short before it ever truly began. He threw just 18.2 innings after being shut down with a UCL sprain, a dreaded injury that often spells doom for a young pitcher. However, Hampton has shown resilience and determination in his recovery. His return was turbulent but encouraging, and while his fastball velocity isn’t quite what it was before the injury—sitting at 91-93 mph compared to his previous mid-90s range—its movement remains a weapon.

The fact that Hampton commands four distinct pitches is a testament to his advanced feel for pitching. His fastball, even without its pre-injury heat, continues to perplex hitters thanks to its late movement. The changeup, his true out-pitch, is a devastating complement, dropping off the table at the last second and leaving batters flailing. Combine those two with a solid curveball and a developing slider, and you have the foundation of a complete arsenal.

A Peek Into the Arsenal

Hampton’s fastball is the crown jewel of his repertoire. Even without elite velocity, the pitch has so much natural movement that hitters struggle to square it up. Scouts have often compared it to that of established big-league pitchers who rely on deception rather than brute force.

Then there’s the changeup—his secret weapon. It’s been praised as one of the best among Yankees prospects, and for good reason. Hampton throws it with the same arm speed as his fastball, making it nearly impossible for hitters to distinguish between the two until it’s too late. The pitch not only keeps hitters off-balance but also sets up his secondary offerings.

His curveball is sharp and effective, providing a breaking pitch that dives out of the strike zone when thrown well. While his slider remains a work in progress, the potential is evident, giving him a fourth pitch that could make him even more unpredictable.

The Road Ahead

Recovering from a UCL sprain is no small feat, and it’s clear that Hampton is still finding his rhythm. The Yankees are wisely taking a cautious approach, allowing him to ease back into competition. If Hampton can regain even a tick or two of his lost velocity while continuing to refine his secondary pitches, he has the tools to emerge as a top-tier pitching prospect.

The Yankees have a long history of developing pitchers who overcome early-career injuries to make a significant impact at the major league level. Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery both battled through adversity before carving out successful MLB careers. Hampton could very well be the next name on that list.

A Hidden Gem in a Crowded System

What makes Hampton so intriguing isn’t just his raw stuff but his ability to command and sequence pitches like a seasoned veteran. He’s not just a thrower; he’s a pitcher. In an era where flamethrowers dominate the conversation, Hampton’s craftiness and movement-heavy arsenal set him apart.

The Yankees’ farm system has its fair share of buzz-worthy names, but Hampton remains under the radar for now. That could change quickly if he puts together a strong 2025 campaign. With the Yankees always in search of homegrown pitching talent to complement their big-budget acquisitions, Hampton could find himself climbing the ranks and forcing his way into the conversation.