Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As the Yankees prepare to embark on an offseason filled with tough decisions and marquee targets, they’ve already got two solutions waiting in-house: Jasson Dominguez and Caleb Durbin. These young stars are more than just intriguing talents—they’re financial game-changers.

With Dominguez and Durbin likely to step into starting roles in 2025, the Yankees could address key roster needs while keeping their spending in check. Together, they’ll earn just $1.5 million in pre-arbitration salary, a small fraction of what it would cost to fill those positions with free agents.

Gleyber Torres is projected to earn around $18 million per season, and Alex Verdugo could earn around $10 million.

Dominguez: The Martian Lands in Left Field

Jasson Dominguez, the 21-year-old phenom nicknamed “The Martian,” is finally ready for liftoff. While his brief MLB stint in 2024 saw flashes of his potential, Dominguez has the tools to thrive as an everyday player. A switch-hitter with elite raw power and plate discipline, he showed off a 16.4% walk rate in his limited appearances—a promising sign for someone so young.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Financially, Dominguez represents a massive win for the Yankees. Instead of splurging on an expensive left fielder, they can lean on their homegrown talent, allowing them to allocate resources toward other pressing needs. At just $750,000 in pre-arbitration salary, Dominguez could save the Yankees $10 million or more compared to signing a veteran outfielder. Even better, his age and upside mean the Yankees aren’t just saving—they’re investing in long-term production.

Durbin: A Defensive Upgrade at Second Base

Caleb Durbin’s ascension is a case study in the value of player development. The 24-year-old quietly emerged as a standout in the Yankees’ system, showcasing elite defense and speed. His .287/.396/.471 slash line in Triple-A, paired with 29 stolen bases, signals a player who can impact the game in multiple ways.

Defensively, Durbin offers an immediate upgrade over Gleyber Torres, whose glove has long been a liability. The Yankees won’t sacrifice much offensively either; while Durbin doesn’t boast Torres’ power, his high-contact approach and ability to get on base make him an ideal leadoff candidate.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

And then there’s the financial side. Like Dominguez, Durbin’s pre-arbitration salary of $750,000 is a steal. With Torres expected to get a long-term deal elsewhere, Durbin’s promotion frees up significant funds to address other areas, such as first base, pitching, or bullpen reinforcements.

It’s important to mention the Yankees like Alex Bergman, even though his power doesn’t translate well in the Bronx.

Financial Flexibility Meets On-Field Production

Together, Dominguez and Durbin solve two starting positions for a combined $1.5 million—a fraction of what veterans in those roles would command. That financial flexibility is crucial as the Yankees eye high-profile moves, including a potential long-term deal for Juan Soto, which could cost $50 million annually. By promoting Dominguez and Durbin, the Yankees create the room to make those splashy additions without exceeding their payroll limits.

The savings don’t just help in the outfield or infield. With funds freed up, the Yankees can pursue elite starting pitchers like Max Fried or Corbin Burnes or solidify the bullpen with top-tier relievers like Tanner Scott. This youth movement gives the Yankees a competitive edge, not just on the field but in the financial arms race that dominates modern baseball.