Yankees could grab two-player special from Cubs via trade

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ offseason strategy hinges on acquiring players who can fill multiple needs, and the idea of trading for both Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs could provide solutions in the outfield and at second base. Both players bring unique skill sets that fit the Yankees’ roster needs, offering defensive upgrades and solid offensive contributions.

Cody Bellinger: A Versatile Outfield Solution

Bellinger has long been on the Yankees’ radar, and his ability to play both the outfield and first base makes him a versatile option. Coming off a solid but unspectacular 2024 season, Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+ over 130 games. While his slugging numbers dipped, Yankee Stadium’s short right porch could boost his power output, as 18 of his homers in 2024 would have translated to 24 in the Bronx.

Defensively, Bellinger remains valuable. In 794 innings in the outfield last season, he recorded a .990 fielding percentage, while his experience at first base (132.2 innings in 2024) adds another layer of flexibility. Bellinger’s athleticism is evident in his 77th-percentile sprint speed, which complements his baserunning value.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, Bellinger comes with financial considerations. He has two years left on his contract, with a luxury tax salary of $53.2 million. The second year is a player option worth $26.6 million, so the Yankees must weigh his production against the cost. Acquiring Bellinger alone wouldn’t drastically change the Yankees’ fortunes, but adding Nico Hoerner alongside him could elevate the team in multiple areas.

Nico Hoerner: A Defensive Wizard at Second Base

Hoerner, 27, is one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball. In 2024, he played 1,234.1 innings at the position, recording a .986 fielding percentage with four defensive runs saved and 10 outs above average. His elite defense would be a significant upgrade for the Yankees, especially after losing Gleyber Torres to free agency.

Offensively, Hoerner provides consistent contact hitting. Last season, he slashed .273/.335/.373 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. While he lacks power, his ability to get on base and create havoc with his speed makes him a valuable addition to the Yankees’ lineup. Hoerner’s 103 wRC+ indicates he is slightly above league average offensively, but his value lies in his defense and baserunning.

The Yankees have long prioritized improving their infield defense, and Hoerner’s glove would pair well with Jazz Chisholm at third base. Adding a player like Hoerner would also bring stability to the lineup, as he is disciplined at the plate, ranking in the 99th percentile in whiff and strikeout rates.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Cost and Roster Implications

Acquiring both Bellinger and Hoerner would require a substantial package of prospects. The Cubs would likely demand high-upside players in return, and the Yankees have the pieces to make a deal.

A deal could include a haul of Will Warren, Ian Hamilton, Rafael Flores, and Cade Smith. In this instance, the Yankees would hold onto Spencer Jones and most of their top prospects.

Financially, the trade could work if the Yankees convince the Cubs to take on a portion of Bellinger’s remaining salary. Giving up Hoerner would likely force the Yankees to take on the majority, though. Alternatively, the Yankees could explore salary relief by moving Marcus Stroman, who is owed $18.5 million in 2025.

How They Fit the Yankees’ Roster

Bellinger would likely slot into left field, with Jasson Dominguez taking over center field and Aaron Judge moving back to right. This alignment maximizes the Yankees’ defensive capabilities while keeping Judge in his natural position. Hoerner would immediately take over at second base, solidifying the infield defense and improving the team’s ability to turn double plays.

The addition of these two players would also bring balance to the lineup. Bellinger’s left-handed power complements the right-handed bats of Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, while Hoerner’s contact-hitting approach adds depth and versatility.

The Path Forward

The Yankees need to address multiple areas this offseason, and acquiring both Bellinger and Hoerner represents a strategic way to improve their roster. By shoring up the outfield and infield with versatile, high-value players, the Yankees can position themselves as serious contenders in 2025 while addressing the defensive and offensive shortcomings that plagued them last season.