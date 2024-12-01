Yankees could end up trading fan-favorite starting pitcher

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ offseason strategy is slowly starting to take shape, and while a lot hinges on whether Juan Soto returns to the Bronx, their pitching rotation could also see some significant changes. One name that might surprisingly come up in trade talks is fan-favorite lefty Nestor Cortes.

The Lefty Conundrum

The Yankees were reportedly in on Blake Snell before the Dodgers signed him to a massive deal. Snell, a dominant lefty, would have joined a rotation that already includes Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes—giving the Yankees three southpaws at the top. While the addition of Snell didn’t materialize, it highlighted the Yankees’ willingness to shuffle their pitching staff to bring in an ace-caliber starter.

Rodon, despite his underwhelming performance in 2024, is likely staying put. His hefty contract ($27 million annually through 2028) and the Yankees’ belief in his long-term value make him nearly untradeable. That leaves Cortes as the more realistic trade chip if the Yankees want to free up space or acquire other pieces to round out their roster.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cortes is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, posting a 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings. His 8.36 strikeouts per nine was a significant decrease, but he consistently limits hard contact, making him an appealing option for teams seeking rotation stability. Trading him now after a workhorse season could make a lot of sense, protecting the Yankees from regression.

At 30 years old and with team control through 2026, Cortes is a valuable asset, and the Yankees might look to capitalize on his trade value now.

What the Yankees Gain by Trading Cortes

Moving Cortes would have less to do with his performance and more to do with rebalancing the rotation and reallocating resources. The Yankees have expressed interest in exploring the remaining starting pitching market, with names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty still available. Two of the three are right-handed, which would bring far more upside to a rotation leaning on volatile arms.

Additionally, trading Cortes could provide the Yankees with financial flexibility to address other needs. Ideally, they’d like to offload Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary for 2025. Stroman, who had a disappointing 2024 campaign, could be moved as part of a package deal, freeing up even more money to target free-agent pitchers or bullpen reinforcements.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have already saved close to $8 million by non-tendering players like Tim Mayza and Jon Berti, but shedding Stroman’s contract would be a game-changer. Combining that savings with Cortes’ trade value could allow them to bring in a higher-tier starter while addressing other roster holes, such as first base or bullpen depth.

Cortes’ Trade Value

Cortes’ appeal lies in his consistency, team-friendly contract, and unique ability to disrupt hitters with his quirky delivery and precision. While he isn’t overpowering, his effectiveness in limiting runs and maintaining a competitive edge would make him a coveted addition for pitching-needy teams. Some have floated the concept of flipping him with the Cleveland Guardians for first baseman Josh Naylor.

For the Yankees, trading Cortes could also net them prospects or complementary pieces for the roster. Teams like the Cincinnati Reds or St. Louis Cardinals, who are both desperate for rotation help, might be willing to part with young talent or controllable players in exchange for Cortes.

Why the Yankees Need to Act

If the Yankees are serious about upgrading their rotation or making a splash in other areas, trading Cortes might be the path of least resistance. The starting pitching market has thinned out, with Blake Snell and others already off the board, so the Yankees must decide quickly if they want to target someone like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried.

Burnes, a former Cy Young winner, would bring a dominant right-handed presence to the rotation. Fried, a reliable lefty ace with postseason experience, could replace Cortes while maintaining a high ceiling. Flaherty, while less consistent, offers upside and would come at a more affordable price.

The Yankees’ offseason goals include extending Soto, upgrading first base, and adding bullpen depth, and all of that requires financial wiggle room. Trading Cortes, along with dumping Stroman’s salary, might be the way to achieve those objectives without completely depleting the farm system.