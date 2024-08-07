Yankees could demote young star pitcher to bullpen in late August

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a few big decisions to make in late August with the return of Clarke Schmidt in view. Schmidt and Cody Poteet both enjoyed live bullpen sessions on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, suggesting they’re trending in the right direction. Schmidt believes he could be with the team in the next three weeks, which leaves a difficult decision for the Yankees to make regarding their starting rotation.

The Yankees Need to Find the Weakest Link

At the moment, Stroman is the weakest link, with the veteran experiencing a significant drop-off in velocity and giving up 15 runs in his last three games combined. He hosts a 4.10 ERA this season with a career-low 6.65 strikeouts per nine, including 1.39 home runs per nine, the highest in his career. His ground ball rate has dropped to a career-low 48.6%, and he’s been mostly inefficient across the board.

However, moving him to the bullpen may not do the Yankees any good, so they could elect to demote their star young pitcher to the bullpen, limiting his innings ahead of the playoffs.

In this instance, Gil would end up as a relief pitcher until October, when the Yankees may need him in a more prominent role.

At the moment, Gil has 112.2 innings under his belt this year, hosting a 3.20 ERA, including 10.54 strikeouts per nine, a 76.9% left-on-base rate, and a 38.1% ground ball rate. Overall, Gil has been the Yankees’ most lethal starting pitcher and he’s in the race for Rookie of the Year.

In fact, Gil ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected batting average at .199 and has an 80th percentile whiff rate and 86th percentile strikeout rate. He averages 96.8 mph on his fastball, a pitch he throws 50.1% of the time, and produces a 29% whiff rate and a .188 batting average.

However, Gil also has a dangerous change-up and slider combination, representing two extremely effective off-speed and breaking pitches.

A Big Decision on the Horizon

The Yankees have a big choice: move Stroman into the bullpen to limit his regressing performances or even place him on the phantom IL to get a few weeks off and rejuvenate ahead of the playoffs.

Gil could be a serious postseason puzzle piece, and taking him out of the rotation may disrupt his flow. The Yankees are likely better off keeping him in the starting unit and injecting Clarke Schmidt elsewhere, potentially utilizing him as a bullpen piece as he builds up his arm following multiple months on the injured list with a lat injury.

Schmidt could be a real weapon for the Yanks, allowing them to deploy him flexibly, whether it be in the rotation or as a key relief arm who can also close games.