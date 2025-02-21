Yankees continue to have ‘no interest’ in big third base upgrade

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Yankees continue to steer clear of Nolan Arenado, even as the St. Louis Cardinals actively try to move the veteran third baseman. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have no interest in taking on the remainder of his contract, which still has three years and $74 million left.

“The Yankees continue to have no interest in Nolan Arenado, as they see him as being on the decline. They also have no money left (and he has $74 million to go over three years).”

Declining Production Raises Red Flags

At one point, Arenado was one of the most dominant two-way players in the game, blending elite defense with significant power. But at 33 years old, the cracks are starting to show. He played 152 games last season, hitting .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While the batting average looks respectable, the underlying numbers tell a different story. His slugging percentage has fallen off a cliff, dipping below .400 for the first time in his career. That’s a significant drop for a player who once routinely posted slugging numbers north of .500. Even his advanced defensive metrics have started to slip, making him far less of a sure thing than he once was.

Financial Constraints and Roster Priorities

The Yankees’ hesitation isn’t just about Arenado’s declining production—it’s also about their financial situation. They’ve already stretched payroll beyond comfort, and instead of adding more money, they’re actively looking to shed some. One of their primary goals remains moving Marcus Stroman and a portion of his contract to dip below the $301 million final luxury tax threshold.

Taking on Arenado’s remaining salary would not only push them further over that limit but also limit their flexibility for future moves. The Yankees aren’t in the business of paying a premium for a player who may no longer be a game-changer.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A More Patient Approach to Third Base

While the Yankees do need help at third base, they’re in no rush to make a move. Instead of jumping on a declining Arenado, they could look for a younger, more cost-effective option. Arbitration-eligible players could become available at some point during the season, with the trade deadline serving as the likely window for an upgrade.

For now, the Yankees are content to be patient, trusting that a better opportunity will present itself when the time is right.