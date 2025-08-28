Yankees continue to bench their best shortstop option at the moment

The New York Yankees have found an unlikely spark in Jose Caballero, yet his role remains frustratingly limited despite stellar production.

Ever since arriving in a trade deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, Caballero has injected life, speed, and versatility.

In just 18 games with the Yankees, he has stolen seven bases, launched two homers, and scored eight crucial runs.

His 145 wRC+ highlights not only his surprising offensive impact but also how effectively he’s elevated New York’s lineup depth.

Caballero’s defensive versatility makes him invaluable, with appearances at shortstop, third base, second base, and even right field.

His awareness on the bases adds another layer, disrupting pitchers’ rhythm and forcing defenses to account for his presence constantly.

Like a chess player controlling tempo, Caballero manipulates the field, making opponents react instead of dictating the action themselves.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Anthony Volpe Dilemma

On paper, Anthony Volpe was supposed to be the Yankees’ cornerstone at shortstop, yet his production has drastically underwhelmed.

Across the season, Volpe owns just an 82 wRC+, noticeably worse than Caballero’s mark and nowhere near expectations for a key starter.

The struggles have only deepened recently, with Volpe batting an alarming .080 over his last 15 games, showing little improvement.

He hasn’t recorded a single hit in his last seven contests, evidence that his confidence and mechanics have completely unraveled.

Meanwhile, Caballero continues thriving, both with the bat and his glove, making the ongoing reliance on Volpe increasingly hard to justify.

The numbers reveal Caballero is the steadier defender, faster runner, and currently the hotter hitter between the two shortstops.

Yet Aaron Boone keeps penciling Volpe’s name into the starting lineup, leaving Caballero as the odd man out again.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Boone’s Reluctance to Adapt

Boone’s loyalty to Volpe might be admirable in theory, but in practice it’s costing the Yankees valuable opportunities to win.

Thursday against Chicago, Volpe is starting at shortstop while batting ninth, despite Caballero’s consistent spark when given the chance.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1961170732102422593

Even worse, with Giancarlo Stanton occupying right field, Caballero isn’t even in the lineup, relegated back to bench duty.

Volpe likely isn’t as bad as his recent stretch suggests, but right now, he is unquestionably hurting the Yankees’ lineup.

Sometimes young players need a reset, and Volpe still has three minor league options available for exactly that situation.

A temporary demotion could help him regain rhythm, sharpen his swing, and return ready to contribute for the playoff push.

Instead, Boone’s blind trust has created a logjam, where Caballero’s value is squandered despite his undeniable impact on the field.

Caballero Has Earned the Role

The Yankees don’t need to permanently give up on Volpe, but right now, Caballero has clearly earned the shortstop job.

His versatility, speed, and ability to change games on both sides of the ball make him an essential everyday contributor.

Every game matters in a playoff race, and continuing to bench Caballero in favor of a struggling Volpe sends mixed signals.

Boone’s decision to lean on reputation over results risks undoing the momentum Caballero has brought since his Bronx arrival.

If winning is the only priority, the choice is clear: Jose Caballero deserves to start at shortstop until proven otherwise.

