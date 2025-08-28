The Yankees lose bullpen arm to season-ending flexor strain

Jonathan Loaisiga will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a flexor strain, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that the right-hander’s visit to Dr. Keith Meister came with bad news.

He will avoid surgery as the testing didn’t show significant tearing in the UCL or elbow area, but the Yankees will be unable to use Loaisiga for the remainder of 2025.

The right-hander struggled in his time as a healthy reliever before hitting the injured list, but after making a rehab appearance nearly two weeks ago, he would experience discomfort in his throwing elbow.

A 4.25 ERA and 5.82 FIP were a result of an increased HR/9, as Loaisiga allowed a career-high seven home runs in his 30 appearances of 2025.

READ MORE: Yankees’ rookie outfielder quietly on a red-hot tear

A Flexor Strain Keeps Jonathan Loaisiga Out of the Yankees’ Roster For 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jonathan Loaisiga had shown some signs of life before hitting the injured list, as the right-hander had held opponents to 0 ER over his last seven appearances.

The introduction of a brand-new cutter had allowed Loaisiga to avoid the damage contact he had been allowing all season, but an injury would cut any chance of a rebound short.

New York had hoped to get him back in the fold by now, but instead they find out that he’s out for the rest of 2025 due to that flexor strain.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He has a club option for 2025 that the Yankees could pick up, but with this injury its possible that the Yankees choose to instead save the $5 million and invest it elsewhere.

Loaisiga has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees, sporting a 3.54 ERA in 249.1 innings, struggling with injuries throughout his tenure in the Bronx.