Yankees considering a very interesting strategy at leadoff

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As the Yankees gear up for Opening Day, one of the final strategic questions has been answered—who leads off? Austin Wells has secured the everyday role atop the lineup against right-handed pitching. But when southpaws take the mound, manager Aaron Boone has a curveball of his own to throw.

And that curveball wears No. 48.

Goldschmidt at the Top of the Yankees’ Lineup?

Enter Paul Goldschmidt, the 37-year-old veteran who’s never batted lead-off in his career but will be asked to do just that when lefties are on the mound.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It’s an unconventional move, but it makes a lot of sense when you dig into the numbers. Goldschmidt quietly posted a .366 on-base percentage against lefties last season, and Boone is betting that leading off will give him more hittable pitches and early opportunities to get on base.

Even if it’s not a traditional lead-off man in the speed-and-contact sense, it’s a smart way to take advantage of matchups and boost production. Goldschmidt’s experience and discipline at the plate could make him a sneaky good table-setter when the lineup turns over.

Veteran Still Raking at 37

Despite battling some minor back discomfort this spring, Goldschmidt has been red hot in Grapefruit League play. Through 14 games, he’s slashing .294/.385/.647 with three homers and 11 RBIs. His 12.8% walk rate and 25.6% strikeout rate suggest a hitter seeing the ball well and staying patient.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

He mentioned earlier this week that the back issue wouldn’t have sidelined him during the regular season, and he’s expected to be ready to go on Opening Day. The Yankees are banking on a vintage campaign, or at least something close to it, and his spring performance hints that he’s not done just yet.

A Balanced Lineup with a Tactical Edge

The Yankees are clearly leaning into platoon advantages this year, using every ounce of data to construct matchups that put their hitters in a position to succeed. With Austin Wells handling right-handed pitching and Goldschmidt stepping in against lefties, Boone’s lineup construction gives them a strategic edge—especially in a season where run production will be key.

With injuries already thinning the starting rotation, the Yankees will need their offense to carry more weight early. And this lead-off plan is one more step toward building a smarter, more balanced approach at the plate.

Goldschmidt’s never batted lead-off before—but if he keeps getting on base and driving the ball the way he has this spring, he might just make it look like he’s been doing it his whole career.



