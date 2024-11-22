Yankees ‘considering’ 4 star players if they miss out on Juan Soto

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Yankees are deep in negotiations with Juan Soto and his representatives, facing stiff competition from several teams, including the New York Mets. While owner Hal Steinbrenner reportedly made a strong impression during a recent meeting with Soto, the superstar outfielder might ultimately choose the highest offer. With the Mets prepared to spend big, the Yankees must brace for the possibility of Soto departing and pivot to their Plan B options.

Exploring Plan B: A Strong Backup Plan

According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman are “quietly considering” alternative options, including Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, and Anthony Santander. While securing all four is unlikely, adding a combination of these players could dramatically improve the roster.

Corbin Burnes: An Ace to Reinforce the Rotation

Burnes is 30 years old, but his strikeout numbers have been regressing for several years, which is a bit concerning. Despite that being the case, he tossed 194.1 innings with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, hosting a 2.92 ERA, 8.38 strikeouts per nine, 75.5% left-on-base rate, and a 48.2% ground ball rate.

In other words, Burnes was phenomenal, and he certainly has a few years left of elite performance in the tank. He would immediately become the Yankees’ number two behind Gerrit Cole, but he may elevate to Ace status once Cole hits a downward trend, and his injuries this past year are certainly concerning.

Burnes is projected to get a contract in the $200 million range, averaging around $30 million per season, at least. That is big-time money, and the Bombers may be hard-pressed to give him that type of investment.

Alex Bregman: Bolstering the Infield

Next on the list is Alex Bregman, who is also 30 years old and coming off a phenomenal stretch with the Houston Astros. Bregman has been a thorn in the Yankee side for years, and he’s a well-above-average offensive weapon.

Over 145 games this past season, Bregman hit .260/.315/.453, including 26 homers, 75 RBIs, and 118 wRC+. Bregman is open to moving to second base, but if the Yankees ended up signing him, he would likely stay at the hot corner, allowing Jazz Chisholm to move back over to his familiar position.

Bregman is a phenomenal player and would immediately upgrade the Yankees’ infield, not just offensively but defensively as well. Over 1,234.2 innings this past season at third base, he enjoyed a .972 fielding percentage with six defensive runs saved and six outs above average. He’s one of the best defensive players on the hot corner in baseball, so if the Yankees are looking for an improvement in that category, Bregman certainly offers that.

According to Jim Bowden of the Athletic, Bregman is also expected to land a big-time deal, which could settle in the seven-year, $185.5 million range, which would pay $26.4 million per season, a substantial investment for a 30-year-old. The Bombers likely don’t want another veteran on a seven-year contract because those always end up aging poorly, and they have a number of players already locked into long-term deals that will hurt their financial freedom down the road.

Christian Walker: A Gold Glove Solution at First Base

Next on the list is Christian Walker, a 33-year-old first baseman who has Gold Glove talent defensively and is a well-above-average offensive piece.

At 33, Walker may be more willing to take a shorter-term deal, possibly a three-year, $60 million deal. The Yankees already rejected the $17 million option for Anthony Rizzo, so they can take that money and seamlessly move it over to Walker, who is a far better player.

Walker played 130 games this past season, hitting .251/.335/.468, including 26 homers, 84 RBIs, and a 119 wRC+. The Yankees like lefty batters at first, but they would have to survive with Walker’s right-handed bat simply due to his consistency. He enjoyed a .998 fielding percentage at first last season, including seven defensive runs saved and 13 out above average. He would win the Yankees games simply based on his defense, having collected a 3.0 WAR this past year compared to Rizzo’s -0.2.

Of the three players already listed, Walker seems like the most probable one to sign a contract with the Yankees since they already have a possible prospect solution at second base in Caleb Durbin.

Anthony Santander: A Power Bat for the Outfield

Last but not least, Anthony Santander is coming off his best season, smashing a career-high 44 homers and 102 RBIs. The Yankees would be buying high, which certainly doesn’t seem like a good move since progression is likely in the cards.

Santander hit only .235/.308/.506 this past season, but his .271 isolated power shows the value. His 129 wRC+ suggested he was 29% better than the average MLB hitter, but he may not be worth the investment.

Also, having just turned 30, Santander has a projected contract that will end up around $20 million per season on average. It’s doable for the Yankees, but he’s also a massive liability defensively. He does have a switch-hitting bat, which is valuable, so he will certainly be one of the better options on the market if the Yankees do lose out on Soto.

Financial Constraints and Creative Moves

The Yankees are unlikely to have $700 million to spend, with Soto alone projected to command $50 million annually. Instead, the team must operate within a budget of approximately $60 million for all offseason additions.

Trading Marcus Stroman, who is owed $18.5 million in 2025, could free up additional funds. This move could pave the way for signing Burnes to a long-term deal while pursuing two position players, such as Walker and Santander, to address immediate needs at first base and in the outfield.

Prioritizing Needs: Walker and Santander Make the Most Sense

Walker and Santander seem like the most logical pairing to complement the Yankees’ roster. Walker addresses a glaring hole at first base with his defensive prowess and consistent bat, while Santander provides much-needed power in the outfield. Bregman, though appealing, is less of a priority with the Yankees’ confidence in Caleb Durbin as a potential solution at second base.

Burnes remains an expensive but worthwhile addition, given the Yankees’ desire to maintain a dominant rotation. However, the team will need to balance its financial commitments carefully to avoid overextending while ensuring they remain competitive in 2025 and beyond.

The Yankees’ Offseason Hinges on Creativity

While losing Juan Soto would be a significant blow, the Yankees’ Plan B offers a pathway to remain competitive. By targeting a mix of high-impact players like Burnes, Walker, and Santander, the Yankees can address key areas of need without sacrificing their financial flexibility. With the right moves, they can ensure their roster is well-equipped to contend for a World Series title in 2025.