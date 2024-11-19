Yankees should stay away from Astros star infielder in free agency

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Yankees are in need of infield reinforcements after letting Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo hit the open market. The departure of Torres saves the team $14.2 million in luxury tax salary, while the club’s decision to decline Rizzo’s $17 million option opens additional financial flexibility.

Jazz Chisholm’s Role in the Infield

Fortunately, the Yankees still have Jazz Chisholm under contract through the 2027 off-season, and he is expected to continue anchoring the hot corner in 2025. However, there is a possibility of moving him to second base if a more cost-efficient option for third base arises, such as promoting prospect Caleb Durbin.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Considering Alex Bregman as an Option

Some have suggested that the Yankees could pursue Houston Astros star infielder Alex Bregman in free agency. At 30 years old, Bregman brings versatility, with experience playing third base, shortstop, and second base. In 2024, he logged 1,234.2 innings at third base, posting a .972 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and six outs above average, making him a strong defensive asset. His agent, Scott Boras, has indicated that Bregman is open to playing second base in the future.

Bregman’s Offensive Production and Potential Concerns

Bregman recently completed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros, but his 2024 season showed some signs of decline. Over 145 games, he batted .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, a 13.6% strikeout rate, and a 6.9% walk rate. His drop in walk rate and corresponding decline in on-base percentage by 5% raise concerns. Although his 118 wRC+ still indicates he was 18% above league average, potential regression in his performance looms on the horizon.

Long-Term Contract Risks

Signing Bregman to a long-term contract carries some risk for the Yankees, as it may not age well given his recent performance and age. Allocating their financial resources elsewhere, such as pursuing a free-agent starting pitcher or focusing entirely on a long-term deal for Juan Soto, may be a more prudent strategy.

Balancing Value and Risk

While the idea of poaching a high-profile player from Houston is appealing, Bregman’s age and potential for regression must be considered. He could sign a four-year deal with a new team, and the Yankees may not want to be left bearing the downside of his decline.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bregman’s Offensive Upside and Fit with the Yankees

Despite potential concerns, Bregman remains an elite contact hitter with strong plate discipline, ranking in the 98th percentile in whiff rate and 82nd percentile in chase rate in 2024. His playoff experience, with 99 career postseason games, adds further appeal. The Yankees could consider using him as a leadoff hitter, filling the void left by Torres, though he primarily batted second and fourth last season.

Future Considerations

Ultimately, the likelihood of the Yankees pursuing Bregman depends on their ability to retain Soto. If Soto departs, the Yankees may have more flexibility to explore options like Bregman, but caution is warranted to avoid long-term financial pitfalls.