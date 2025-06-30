Yankees’ closer went from disaster to lock-down in a month

The Yankees were built to thrive on dominant pitching, and lately, they’re finally seeing that vision take shape again in the bullpen.

For most of this season, Devin Williams looked more like a liability than the elite closer they envisioned when adding him to anchor the ninth inning.

He carried a 9.00 ERA through March and April, and a shaky 4.22 mark in May that left plenty of fans on edge.

But June has been a different story entirely, a month where Williams has returned to looking like the unhittable monster he was in Milwaukee.

Over 9.2 innings this month, Williams has given up just five hits and one earned run, putting up a sparkling 0.93 ERA.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Underlying metrics prove Williams is truly turning a corner

What makes this run even more exciting for the Yankees is that the underlying numbers suggest it’s not just a lucky streak.

Williams now ranks in the 96th percentile in whiff rate, 84th percentile in chase rate, and 88th in strikeout rate across baseball.

His changeup continues to be a nightmare for hitters, holding opponents to a .200 average and .277 slugging with nearly a 35% whiff rate.

Mix that devastating change with a four-seam fastball hitters can’t square up, and the Yankees have a two-pitch combo that’s downright cruel.

This turnaround isn’t a mirage — Williams is missing bats again, and it’s showing up in the results every time he steps on the mound.

Luke Weaver’s versatility makes the Yankees bullpen dangerous

While Williams handles the ninth, Luke Weaver gives the Yankees the luxury of another high-end arm who can seamlessly slide into any role.

Weaver has filled in as a closer, worked as a set-up man, and has shut the door when called upon in the eighth.

It’s like having two closers for the price of one — a luxury that manager Aaron Boone is wisely taking advantage of in tight games.

This flexibility could pay off in October, where the smallest managerial decisions often decide entire playoff series.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Yankees banking on Williams before free agency decision

Of course, all this brilliance from Williams comes at an interesting time for the Yankees, since he’s on an expiring contract.

This is his final year of arbitration, meaning he’ll almost certainly explore free agency this winter for a massive payday.

That puts some urgency on things for the Yankees, who need to maximize this electric pairing before possibly losing Williams.

Still, if he keeps pitching like this into October, they’ll consider every dollar spent a worthwhile investment.

New York’s bullpen could be key to another deep run

If there’s one thing history has shown, it’s that elite bullpens can carry flawed lineups a long way in October.

The Yankees have been inconsistent at the plate but could ride Williams and Weaver through close games if this duo keeps dominating.