Yankees claim high-velo relief arm from Mets off waivers

The Yankees can never have enough bullpen depth, especially as they grind through a long season packed with uncertainty.

On Monday, they took a small but intriguing gamble by claiming right-hander Rico Garcia off waivers from the Mets, Anthony DiComo reported of MLB.com.

It’s not a blockbuster move, but sometimes the smallest chips help round out the foundation for a few weeks.

What Garcia brings to the Bronx right now

Rico Garcia, 31, has only logged 4.2 innings for the Mets this season, yet he’s managed to avoid surrendering an earned run.

Even more encouraging, his average fastball has zipped in at 96 mph, showing there’s still life in his arm.

For the Yankees, that’s enough to spark interest, given their constant need for fresh bullpen options who can eat innings.

The career numbers tell a cautious story

Looking at Garcia’s overall MLB resume reveals why he was available on waivers in the first place.

Over 40.1 big league innings, he holds a rough 6.47 ERA with just 5.36 strikeouts per nine, hardly the stuff of a high-leverage reliever.

It suggests he’s been more nibbling than overpowering, failing to consistently miss bats — the hallmark of reliable bullpen pieces.

Still, sometimes all it takes is one adjustment, like refining a slider grip or tweaking pitch usage, to unlock surprising value.

Why the Yankees are willing to give him a shot

Garcia has a diverse arsenal, featuring a four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball, offering enough to keep hitters guessing.

The Yankees clearly spotted something they believe can be fine-tuned, perhaps in sequencing or attacking hitters differently.

It’s like finding a vintage car buried under dust — underwhelming at first glance, but with a chance to roar if the mechanics get it right.

For now, Garcia will likely slot into low-pressure situations, eating innings and buying time for the Yankees’ primary bullpen weapons.

A low-risk move with potential hidden upside

The Yankees have leaned heavily on their bullpen all season and fresh arms are worth any minor risk if they can save bigger names for crucial spots.

Garcia might not ever close games or bridge the gap to the ninth, but he could become a functional piece if any injuries pop up.

Sometimes that’s all a contending team needs — reliable stability in case of an emergency.