Yankees’ top pitching prospect might need Tommy John surgery

The Yankees‘ pitching depth has taken another hit, as top prospect Chase Hampton is undergoing testing in New York City for a possible UCL injury. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the concern, stating, “Something going on in the UCL… He’s pretty bummed.” That’s usually baseball code for a dreaded Tommy John surgery discussion, though nothing is official yet.

A Tough Break for a Rising Arm

Hampton, 23, was already dealing with injury setbacks last season, tossing just 18.2 innings while recovering from a flexor tendon strain. When healthy, he flashed legitimate upside, posting a 2.41 ERA and showcasing one of the best breaking balls in the Yankees’ minor league system.

That breaking ball—his high-spin curve—was a major reason he quickly climbed prospect rankings. But now, that promising trajectory is on pause, and likely for a significant period of time.

The Impact on the Yankees’ Pitching Pipeline

With the Yankees aggressively leaning on their young pitchers over the past few years, losing a top arm like Hampton stings. The organization is already monitoring the workload of Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, both of whom have had their own injury concerns in the past.

If Hampton does require Tommy John surgery, it means wiping out his 2024 season entirely and possibly delaying his timeline to the majors until 2026, if not later.

Waiting for the Final Diagnosis

For now, all eyes are on the medical reports coming out of New York. If the news is bad, the Yankees will have to adjust their long-term plans, potentially looking outside the organization for additional pitching depth. Given Hampton’s talent and potential, this is a blow that could reshape their minor league pitching strategy moving forward.