Yankees catcher makes free agency pitch to Juan Soto ahead of Game 1 of World Series

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are playing a World Series game on Friday, 15 years after their last contest in that instance. The game is in Los Angeles, yet everyone in New York is heavily invested in the Fall Classic with an eye on what’s happening on the other side of the country.

Yankees players are, of course, focused on the upcoming matchup against the Dodgers. Media members, however, are paying close attention to Juan Soto’s upcoming free agency.

The Yankees’ minds are in the World Series, but every other team in the league has money to spend, and the intention to contend is preparing an offer to make the generational talent in the offseason.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells, however, wants his teammates to remain with the team for the long haul and sign a long-term contract after the World Series is over.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto has had a career year with the Yankees

“Austin Wells’ free agency pitch to Juan Soto: “You’ve had the best year of your career here. Why would you want to leave?” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner posted on X after a chat with the Yankees backstop.

With Soto hitting in the second spot of the lineup every day, the Yankees offense has blossomed and is much, much better than last year. His three-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the ALCS gave New York its ticket to the last series of the year, and he sent 41 balls over the fence in the regular season with a .988 OPS.

It is arguably the best year of Soto’s career as Wells states, and it came with a Yankees uniform. He is one of MLB’s very best players showing off his vast talent in one of the league’s best squads.

A reunion makes sense, but finances can get in the Yankees’ way as he is going to command over $500 million and the Bombers don’t exactly have much room.