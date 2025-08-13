Yankees castoff signs minor league deal with Giants

When the New York Yankees activated JT Brubaker in mid-June, it felt like the start of a long-awaited redemption arc.

The right-hander had battled through rib fractures suffered in spring training, enduring months of tedious rehab and uncertainty.

When he finally stepped back on the mound, each pitch carried the weight of every training room visit and bullpen session.

From June 18 onward, Brubaker logged 16 relief innings, posting a 3.38 ERA and 3.73 FIP. Those numbers, at first glance, suggested a quietly effective return.

But baseball’s deeper layers often reveal truths the surface stats hide, and for Brubaker, the underlying data painted a far more precarious picture.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Surprising Yankees Decision

Despite his respectable ERA, the Yankees designated Brubaker for assignment on August 5 — a move that caught many by surprise.

Two days later, after passing through waivers unclaimed, the 31-year-old was released. For a pitcher fresh off a grueling recovery, the decision stung, but New York’s reasoning went beyond raw ERA.

In his short stint, Brubaker walked nine hitters, plunked another, and struck out only ten. His expected metrics — a 4.67 xERA and 5.15 xFIP — hinted that his run prevention was likely unsustainable.

For a team in the middle of a playoff chase with limited roster flexibility, those warning signs were enough to justify moving on.

A New Opportunity in San Francisco

Roughly a week later, Brubaker found his next chapter in the Bay Area. On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants signed him to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Sacramento.

The move is a low-cost gamble for a team hovering near the third National League Wild Card spot and in need of proven depth.

For Brubaker, it’s an invitation to re-prove himself in an organization with a track record of reviving careers.

The Giants’ pitching infrastructure could be exactly what he needs to iron out command issues and squeeze more swing-and-miss potential from his arsenal.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What the Giants See in Brubaker

At his best, Brubaker mixes a sinker, slider, and changeup, occasionally working in a curveball and a four-seamer.

His sinker generates ground balls when commanded well, while his slider has historically been his best swing-and-miss pitch, breaking late and biting hard at the back foot of lefties.

Velocity-wise, early returns in 2025 show his sinker averaging around 93.5 mph — within range to be effective if paired with good sequencing.

The key for San Francisco will be refining his approach so he’s not simply pitching to contact but forcing weaker contact in high-leverage spots.

Battling Back From Injuries

Before this season, Brubaker’s last big league appearance came in 2022 with Pittsburgh. Since then, he’s endured a relentless series of physical setbacks, including Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for all of 2023.

For many pitchers, that kind of layoff is a career-ender; for Brubaker, it’s been a motivator.

Now fully healthy, he’s capable of filling multiple roles — middle relief, long relief, or even an emergency spot start. For the Giants, that flexibility could prove invaluable, especially if injuries hit the rotation or bullpen down the stretch.

The Redemption Window

Brubaker’s career at this stage is like a late-inning at-bat with a full count and runners in scoring position. The opportunity is there, but so is the pressure to deliver.

The Giants’ coaching staff may give him a clearer plan of attack, helping him lean into his strengths rather than working around them.

If he can sharpen his command, reduce free passes, and keep hitters off balance, there’s a real path to meaningful innings in San Francisco. The Yankees just couldn’t give them to him.

And for a team chasing October, sometimes it’s the under-the-radar moves — the ones that barely register at first — that end up paying the biggest dividends.

