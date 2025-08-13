Yankees star outfielders discuss impending free agency

The New York Yankees’ 2026 outfield could look drastically different from the star-studded group fans see patrolling the grass today.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Jasson Dominguez are currently battling for every inning of playing time.

But top prospect Spencer Jones is expected to join the mix next year, while Grisham and Bellinger both face looming contract decisions.

Grisham will be a free agent, and Bellinger holds the power to either opt into 2026 or test the open market.

Both sat down with Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media to discuss their futures but stressed winning now remains the top priority.

“You’re human. That stuff crosses your mind,” Grisham admitted. “I do my best to be where my feet are.”

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Grisham enjoying breakout season in Yankees pinstripes

This year has been a career resurgence for Trent Grisham, who has emerged as a valuable everyday contributor.

He’s carrying a 126 wRC+, blasting 21 home runs, and producing 2.1 fWAR while delivering solid defense in the outfield.

The 28-year-old has settled into life in New York but still keeps ties to his offseason home in Texas.

Becoming a father in April shifted his perspective, adding another layer to the decision-making process this winter.

“It’s the first time other teams can tell you they want you, and your family gets a choice,” he said.

Grisham emphasized that every factor — location, contract terms, and family life — will weigh into his decision.

Bellinger thriving while keeping focus on the present

Cody Bellinger has also been electric, hitting 21 home runs with a 122 wRC+ and posting 3.3 fWAR in the Bronx.

The 30-year-old slugger has a $25 million player option for 2026, but his performance likely puts him in line for more.

Declining the option could lead to a multi-year payday, though Bellinger insists free agency isn’t occupying his thoughts.

“There are so many variables,” Bellinger said. “Family is involved. I’ve got two girls, 4 and 2. It’s not simple.”

He credits agent Scott Boras for helping him keep his focus squarely on baseball during the playoff chase.

Bellinger’s offseason home is in Arizona, but his connection to New York has grown since joining the Yankees.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Deep appreciation for the Yankees organization

Despite the uncertainty, both players have openly expressed admiration for the Yankees and their clubhouse culture.

“I really love the organization,” Bellinger said. “It’s extremely professional. I love the people in this locker room. I love playing with (Aaron) Judge. He’s one of the best players on this Earth, and he handles himself and everything really well. I love playing in Yankee Stadium. Everything here is great and I’ve loved it.”

Grisham echoed those sentiments, highlighting how Judge sets the tone for a united and determined Yankees roster.

“This clubhouse is amazing,” Grisham said. “I love what we’ve got going on right now. It’s special.”

Both men admit the future is unpredictable, but their respect for the franchise is clear every time they speak.

As the Yankees push toward October, their contributions could define this postseason — and shape their own next chapters.

Much like a pair of outfielders tracking a deep fly ball, they’re staying locked in on the moment before deciding their next move.

