Aaron Judge has some high praise for fellow Yankees slugger: ‘He’s been one of the best for a long time’

The New York Yankees transform into a completely different animal when Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton share the same lineup.

Every pitch feels dangerous, every swing capable of rewriting the score, and opposing pitchers know the margin for error is razor-thin.

When these two giants are locked in, “Bombers” becomes more than a nickname — it’s an accurate description of the nightly carnage.

Even though defensive assignments have been shuffled, the offensive thunder remains relentless. Judge continues to work his way back from a right elbow flexor strain, which has kept him at designated hitter.

Stanton, meanwhile, has been forced into more right field duty than the Yankees originally intended, but circumstances have left them with few alternatives.

Somehow, even with one healthy elbow between them, they’ve managed to cause constant nightmares for opposing pitchers.

The threat has only grown in recent weeks. Stanton, in particular, has erupted offensively, producing a stat line that barely seems real.

Over his last seven games, he has posted a jaw-dropping .529/.636/1.118 slash line with three home runs, almost single-handedly driving the Yankees’ offense while Judge finds his footing again.

Judge’s Respect for Stanton Runs Deep

When Judge was asked about Stanton’s torrid run, the respect in his words was obvious. He didn’t just mention the home runs or the gaudy averages — he emphasized Stanton’s importance to the team’s culture.

“He’s a leader. This guy’s been one of the best in the game for a long time,” Judge said, adding that Stanton’s example “speaks volumes to his leadership and what he means to this team.”

That leadership shows up in ways that can’t always be measured. Stanton’s routine, professionalism, and quiet determination all set a tone in the clubhouse.

Even after missing considerable time with elbow tears, Stanton has appeared in just 42 games yet boasts a 164 wRC+ and 12 home runs.

Those numbers prove he’s more than just a power hitter — he’s an offensive force who still commands fear every time he steps in the box.

A Glimpse of the 2024 Playoff Stanton

Fans can’t help but recall Stanton’s 2024 postseason dominance, when his swings felt like controlled explosions and his confidence filled the stadium.

That version of Stanton has reappeared this summer, and it’s clear he’s capable of sustaining it through stretches in the regular season, at the very least.

His at-bats have a certain inevitability — like a storm cloud gathering before a downpour, you can sense the damage coming.

Judge, meanwhile, is beginning to show signs of catching fire himself. After a slow return from the injured list, he homered on Tuesday and worked three walks in the same game.

Those are the kinds of signs that indicate his timing and plate discipline are syncing back into peak form.

If both sluggers are producing at this level together, the Yankees’ offense could quickly shift from inconsistent to overpowering.

The Stretch Run Just Got More Interesting

With Judge and Stanton anchoring the middle of the order, the Yankees are positioned to do far more than just win close games.

They can break them open in an instant, forcing opponents into mistakes as they try to pitch around one only to face the other. That constant pressure wears down even the best staffs.

The hope for New York now is simple — keep Judge’s elbow progressing and Stanton’s health intact. If those conditions hold, the rest of the American League may need to brace for impact.

Because when this duo is locked in, the Yankees aren’t just playing baseball — they’re staging a nightly fireworks display.

