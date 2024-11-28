Yankees can upgrade their offense and defense with one star free agent

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are entering a critical offseason, and bolstering their roster is a priority. While retaining Juan Soto remains the centerpiece of their plans, the Yankees are also exploring other opportunities to strengthen the infield. One name that has surfaced in rumors is Alex Bregman, the 30-year-old star infielder who could be a perfect fit in pinstripes—reports have indicated interest in the veteran.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion, brings a unique combination of offensive firepower and defensive excellence. If the Yankees pursue him, he could slot in at either third base or second base, depending on how the rest of their infield shakes out.

Bregman’s Versatility and Offensive Consistency

Bregman has spent most of his career as a third baseman but has also shown the ability to handle second base — he recently mentioned he’d be open to the move.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In 2024, he played 1,234.2 innings at third base, showcasing elite defense with a .972 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and six outs above average. While his primary position is third, his willingness to move to second base, as indicated by his agent Scott Boras, provides the Yankees with a valuable option to shift Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second.

Offensively, Bregman has been one of the most reliable hitters in the league. This past season, he slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His ability to consistently produce above-average offensive metrics makes him an attractive target for the Yankees, who struggled with lineup consistency throughout 2024.

Moreover, Bregman’s plate discipline is among the best in the league. He ranks in the 98th percentile in whiff rate and the 82nd percentile in chase rate, meaning he rarely swings at bad pitches. This skill set would fit seamlessly into a Yankees lineup that values on-base percentage and disciplined at-bats.

The issue with Bregman is that he doesn’t translate well to Yankee Stadium. In 2023, Bregman hit 29 homers but would have hit only 21 in the Bronx, due to the deeper left field. That could play a part in evaluating his future production.

A Defensive Upgrade the Yankees Need

One of the Yankees’ most glaring weaknesses in 2024 was their defense, which was exposed during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adding Bregman to the mix would immediately shore up the infield, whether he plays third or second base.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

At third, Bregman would replace Jazz Chisholm, who was solid defensively but has expressed a preference for playing second base. This alignment would maximize the defensive value of both players. If Bregman moves to second base, he would be an upgrade over any internal option, including Caleb Durbin, who is promising but unproven at the MLB level.

Bregman’s ability to make plays at key moments and his leadership on the field would also address some of the Yankees’ defensive lapses in 2024, providing stability and reliability in high-pressure situations.

Leadership and Playoff Experience

Another key reason the Yankees could target Bregman is his playoff pedigree. Over his career, he has played 99 postseason games, bringing a wealth of experience to a team looking to get over the hump after falling short in the 2024 World Series.

Bregman’s leadership in the clubhouse would be invaluable, especially with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole already setting the tone. Adding another seasoned veteran who knows what it takes to win in October would only enhance the Yankees’ culture and focus on returning to championship form.

Financial Considerations and Potential Contract

Bregman is coming off a five-year, $100 million contract and is expected to land a significant deal this offseason. According to projections, he could sign a seven-year contract worth $185.5 million, averaging $26.4 million annually. While this is a substantial investment, the Yankees have the financial flexibility to make such a move, especially if they find creative ways to defer money or offload other contracts, such as Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary.

While a seven-year deal carries inherent risks, Bregman’s consistent production and defensive value make him a safer bet than many other free agents. Additionally, his ability to play multiple positions provides the Yankees with roster flexibility, which is crucial in managing a long 162-game season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Seamless Fit in the Yankees’ Lineup

If the Yankees secure Bregman, he would slot into a lineup that could feature Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Gleyber Torres (if retained). His ability to hit for power, get on base, and work deep counts would complement the Yankees’ offensive strategy. Bregman could bat in the two-hole ahead of Judge and Soto or serve as a run-producer further down the order, depending on the team’s needs.

The Bottom Line

Alex Bregman represents an ideal target for the Yankees this offseason, offering elite defense, consistent offense, and invaluable playoff experience. Whether he plays third or second base, Bregman would immediately address several of the Yankees’ weaknesses and elevate the team’s chances of returning to the World Series in 2025.

While the focus remains on retaining Juan Soto, adding a player of Bregman’s caliber could be the difference-maker for a team desperate to reclaim its place atop the baseball world. With rivals like the Mets and Dodgers aggressively improving, the Yankees must act decisively to bring in players who can help them contend for championships now and in the years to come.