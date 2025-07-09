Yankees bring up another piece in the short-term third base puzzle

The New York Yankees‘ 10-3 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night felt like a footnote compared to what followed.

In a move that’s as emotional as it is strategic, the Yankees designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment, effectively cutting ties with a former cornerstone.

The decision clears a roster spot but also sends a loud message: the time for sentimentality in the Bronx is over.

LeMahieu, once a batting champion and All-Star in pinstripes, had fallen far from grace offensively.

His .674 OPS this season is a glaring reminder of that decline, further magnified by the $22 million the Yankees will now eat to cut him loose.

It’s a bold, almost ruthless decision, but one that underscores their championship urgency.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

A Once-Reliable Bat That Faded Too Fast

After opening the season on the injured list with a calf strain, DJ LeMahieu never found his rhythm at the plate.

His at-bats looked labored. His power had all but disappeared. And even his normally steady glove didn’t feel quite as sharp.

For a team battling in a brutal AL East, every underperforming roster spot matters.

LeMahieu hadn’t posted a wRC+ above league average in years, and patience finally ran out.

The Yankees are well aware that a middling bat and declining mobility won’t cut it when every game could decide playoff seeding. Once a reliable table-setter, DJ had become more liability than leader.

Jorbit Vivas Gets the Call Again

In LeMahieu’s place, the Yankees recalled Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled INF Jorbit Vivas (#90) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated INF DJ LeMahieu for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 9, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Vivas will help plug the third base gap alongside Oswald Peraza and J.C. Escarra. Vivas brings versatility and a left-handed bat—but he also comes with uncertainty.

His previous MLB stint this year saw him struggle, posting a 51 wRC+ in 53 plate appearances.

Still, the Yankees are hoping Vivas can replicate his Triple-A form, where he’s been more impressive with a 123 wRC+ across 242 plate appearances.

The tools are there: good contact ability, a patient approach, and defensive range across the infield. What remains to be seen is whether Vivas can bring that same consistency to the big stage.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Filling LeMahieu’s Void Is a Committee Effort—for Now

Replacing a veteran like LeMahieu isn’t just about plugging in a new name—it’s about reshaping the identity of the infield.

The Yankees now seem committed to a rotation of young infielders while they assess long-term options.

Peraza is still trying to carve out a full-time role. Escarra offers some upside but has limited big-league experience at the position.

Vivas, meanwhile, is being asked to perform on the fly in a pressure-cooker environment. It’s a tough spot for any prospect, but especially one still adjusting to major-league pitching.

This may not be the final infield configuration, but it’s the version the Yankees will roll with until the trade deadline offers reinforcements.

Front Office Signals Aggression Ahead of Trade Deadline

While this shuffle may look like internal patchwork, the bigger message lies in the move itself: the Yankees are ready to deal.

LeMahieu’s DFA clears a 40-man roster spot and removes a long-standing contract from the picture. It also signals a willingness to make uncomfortable decisions in pursuit of October success.

General manager Brian Cashman will now have more of a willingness to target a more impactful infield piece in the coming weeks. The third base market isn’t overflowing with talent, but it only takes one right fit.

In baseball terms, this was the equivalent of clearing the chessboard mid-match and daring the opponent to respond.

An Era Ends in the Bronx

For fans, LeMahieu’s departure is more than just a stat line—it’s the end of a chapter.

The same player who once stabilized a chaotic Yankees lineup and earned MVP votes is now off the roster completely.

His fall wasn’t dramatic; it was more like a slow unraveling. But it still stings.

Much like an aging star fading quietly into the night, DJ LeMahieu’s time in pinstripes ends not with a farewell tour—but with a transaction notice.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Brian Cashman ‘looking for upgrades’ at critical infield spot